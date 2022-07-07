A1 Supplements Launches New BCAA 2:1:1 Supplement

MIAMI, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Supplements introduces A1 Classic BCAA 2:1:1 as a replacement for their A1 Plus BCAA line-up. With their proprietary brand of sports nutrition supplements, A1 Supplements has always been committed to offering the most effective, highest quality, products to their customers at the lowest prices. The new A1 Classic BCAA 2:1:1 is the next great addition to their popular A1 Classic line of products which also includes Pre-Workouts and Creatine.

A1 Classic BCAA 2:1:1 is available in four new, exciting flavors- Peach Tea Splash, Mango Splash, Fruit Punch Splash and Bombsicle Splash. The new refined formula is all Amino Acids - no fillers or unnecessary additives - delivering just the highest quality BCAAs available to build muscle, decrease muscle fatigue and alleviate muscle soreness*, helping to prove overall performance.

"We are very proud to introduce our new A1 Classic BCAA 2:1:1 which, as with the rest of our A1 Classic line-up, we have developed with the knowledge of the simple fact that you want to be at your best in the gym everyday", said President of A1 Supplements, Manny Balani. "A1 Classic BCAAs will provide the critical Aminos to assist with recovery, increased performance and growth". "This is a great product with time-tested ingredients,' said Nick Reeves, Director of Purchasing at A1 Supplements, "So whether you are a gym junkie, weekend warrior or just starting out, A1 Classic will give you the fuel you need to keep achieving your goals, and we are very excited to offer it to our customers."

A1 Classic BCAA 2:1:1 is available here.

About A1 Supplements:

A1 Supplements is an online supplement company specializing in sports nutrition and lifestyle supplements based in Miami, Florida. An emphasis on providing the newest supplements, the best deals, and excellent customer service has helped their customers transform their bodies and achieve their health and fitness goals since 1999. Twenty-two years of experience has made A1 Supplements a leader in e-commerce and a trusted source for sport and lifestyle products.

For complete information, visit: https://www.a1supplements.com/brands/ayone-nutrition/

Media Contact:

A1 Supplements

1606 NW 84th Ave.

Miami, FL 33126

865-977-9917

support@a1supplements.com

*Healthline - https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/benefits-of-bcaa

