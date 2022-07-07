Spreading Sunshine: Debut Children’s Book AVA’S MYSTICAL WISH Illustrates The Gift of Giving Back To Others

Charleston, SC, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thelma Harper Johnson loves happy endings, but in today’s climate of cultural division, happy news is harder to come by. But nothing will stop Johnson from spreading her message of positivity. And her enthusiasm and determination to return to a time of love and happiness is evident in her newly published book, Ava’s Mystical Wish.

In the book, readers are introduced to sisters, Ava and April. Much like Johnson’s upbringing, the girls have been taught the importance of kindness, integrity, dignity, and faith in God by their loving parents. Over time, the girls develop separate passions yet remain each other’s fiercest supporter. And when opportunity comes knocking for April, Ava will stop at nothing to see her sister succeed. And as Ava encourages her sister to reach her goal, she discovers the gift that comes with helping others. This is the moral at the center of Johnson’s tale, one that will surely resonate with readers. Not only does Johnson advocate for children to pursue their passions as confidently and successfully as she has done, she also promotes kindness and generosity while highlighting the joy of helping others succeed.

As an artist, Johnson is grateful to be able to bring her story to life through colorful illustrations, and she delivers an entertaining, engaging read to children of all ages. Through her work, she urges children to be kind, to dream big, to set goals, to finish what they start, to make friends, and to become better readers. Ava’s Mystical Wish will inspire readers to shoot for the stars, do their best, and always give back.

Ava’s Mystical Wish is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

A true Georgia Peach, Thelma Harper Johnson was born and raised in Atlanta. As a child, she loved drawing and reading books, and it was her passion for these subjects that blossomed into a career as an author, artist and illustrator. A visual learner, she attended DeKalb College and graduated from Southern Crescent in 2013. She earned a certification from Clayton State University and also studied at SCAD Atlanta. She currently lives in Riverdale, Georgia.

