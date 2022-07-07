Humacyte Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Human Acellular Vessels™ in the Treatment of Vascular Trauma

DURHAM, N.C., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on its proprietary Human Acellular Vessels (HAV™) in the treatment of vascular trauma on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The webinar will feature presentations from KOLs Ernest E. Moore, MD (Denver Health) and Gregory A. Magee, MD, (Keck Medicine, University of Southern California), who will discuss the current treatment landscape and unmet medical need in the vascular trauma field as well as case studies of trauma patients treated with the HAV.

Humacyte’s HAV are investigational engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is designed to eliminate the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient or using a synthetic graft, and clinical evidence to date suggests that it is non-immunogenic and infection-resistant and can become durable living tissue.

A question and answer session will follow the formal presentations. To register for the event, please click here.

Ernest E. “Gene” Moore, MD, was the Chief of Trauma at the Denver General Hospital for 36 years, Chief of Surgery for 28 years, and the first Bruce M. Rockwell Distinguished Chair in Trauma Surgery. He continues to serve as Vice Chairman for Research and is a Distinguished Professor of Surgery at the University of Colorado Denver (UCD) and was the Editor of the Journal of Trauma 2011-2021.

Under Dr. Moore’s leadership, the Rocky Mountain Regional Trauma Center at Denver General became internationally recognized for innovative care of the injured patient, and its trauma research laboratory has been funded by the NIH for 35 consecutive years. In July 2018, the center was renamed the Ernest E Moore Shock Trauma Center at Denver Health.

Dr. Moore has served as president of ten academic societies, including the Society of University Surgeons, American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, International Association for the Trauma and Surgical Intensive Care, and the World Society of Emergency Surgery; and as Vice President for the American Surgical Association.

His awards include the Robert Danis Prize from the Society of International Surgeons, Orazio Campione Prize from the World Society of Emergency Surgery, Philip Hench Award from the University of Pittsburgh, Florence Sabin Award from the University of Colorado, Lifetime Achievement Award from the Society of University Surgeons, Lifetime Achievement Award for Resuscitation Science from the American Heart Association, Distinguished Investigator Award from the American College of Critical Medicine, Distinguished Investigator Award from the Shock Society, Lifetime Service Award from the International Association for Trauma and Surgical Intensive Care, and the Medallion for Scientific Achievement from the American Surgical Association. He has honorary fellowships in the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, the Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand, and the American College of Emergency Physicians; and is an honorary member of the Brazilian Trauma Society, Colombian Trauma Society, Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma, European Society for Trauma and Emergency Surgery, North Pacific Surgical Association, and Trauma Association of Canada. Dr. Moore is coeditor of the textbook Trauma, in its 9th edition, Surgical Secrets in its 7th edition, and Trauma Induced Coagulopathy, in its 2nd edition; he has >2000 publications and has lectured extensively throughout the world.

Gregory A. Magee, MD received his BA in Molecular Biophysics & Biochemistry from Yale University and his MSc in Applied Statistics from the University of Oxford. He earned his medical degree from Yale School of Medicine in 2006.

Dr. Magee underwent his general surgery residency at Stanford. During his two research years, Dr. Magee completed the Stanford Biodesign Surgical Innovation Fellowship, developing devices that formed the basis for two venture-funded start-up companies, both of which are currently conducting clinical trials. He continues to pursue his goal of improving medical care through technological innovation.

Dr. Magee completed a surgical critical care and trauma surgery fellowship at USC from 2013–2015 and a vascular surgery fellowship at the University of Colorado Denver in 2017, where he developed a broad experience in complex endovascular repair of the entire aorta using tailor-made fenestrated grafts. He is board certified in General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care, and Vascular Surgery.

About HAV

Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) are investigational engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. The HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in arteriovenous access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma, and has been used in more than 460 patient implantations. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for AV access for performing hemodialysis was the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV has received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and complex tissue and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm HAV for arteriovenous (AV) access for performing hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation, and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. The HAV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

Humacyte Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1-617-435-6602

jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

investors@humacyte.com

Humacyte Media Contact:

Heather Anderson

6 Degrees

919-827-5539

handerson@6degreespr.com

media@humacyte.com