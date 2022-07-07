RTI Awarded Under $950 Million US Air Force Contract to Support Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced it has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains. The contract will leverage open systems design, modern software and algorithm development to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2). This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.



“RTI is proud to be named an industry partner for this US Air Force Advanced Battlefield Management Systems (ABMS) initiative and have the opportunity to contribute to the Pentagon’s efforts towards achieving JADC2,” said Chip Downing, Senior Market Development Director, Aerospace & Defense at RTI. “RTI Connext provides a proven, open-standard-based, software connectivity framework that is ideal for supporting the Air Force in revitalizing their part of the integrated JADC2 Joint Force network. With our powerful security products and commercial RTCA DO-178C certification evidence for airborne systems, RTI is positioned to accelerate ABMS concepts into production systems.”

Under the IDIQ, work will be performed in locations to be determined at the contract direct order level and is expected to be completed by May 28, 2025.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

