Flawless Skin Boutique Introduces EON, a Revolutionary Robotic Body Contouring Treatment

ATLANTA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buckhead-based aesthetic medicine and non-surgical cosmetic center, Flawless Skin Boutique, is proud to announce it has become Atlanta's first provider of EON Smarter Body Contouring - the first robotic, touchless body contouring device used for permanent fat reduction.

Flawless Skin Boutique is a premier medical spa and wellness center in Buckhead that provides a wide range of aesthetic and skin care services. Cindy Collins, Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner, specializes in medical esthetics focusing on conservative, natural youthful restoration. Flawless Skin Boutique is the first in Atlanta to offer EON Smarter Body Contouring to patients. This treatment will be a welcomed addition to Flawless Skin Boutique patients who can also choose medical weight-loss plans and skin-tightening treatments.

EON is an FDA-cleared 1064nm laser used for non-invasive fat reduction of the abdomen and flanks. The device is designed with touchless, autonomous technology that maps the patient's topography for personalized treatments. For advanced patient safety, the device utilizes over 40 safety sensors, including skin proximity and temperature detection. EON heats adipose tissue to a temperature of approximately 123.8° F, inducing cell death or apoptosis. The state-of-the-art jet impingement cooling system maintains the external skin temperature to around 103.1°F for a comfortable patient experience. EON's robotic technology covers a greater surface area in less time, treating an entire abdomen in 60 minutes without post-treatment care.

"What makes this device unique is that the laser energy, simultaneous cooling, and touchless technology combine to provide an unsurpassed patient experience and results. Clinical study participants experienced an average of 21.6 to 25.3% abdominal fat loss with a 1.6-inch waist reduction," said Cindy Collins of Flawless Skincare Boutique. "I am unfamiliar with any comfortable procedure that can achieve the same results. We are so excited for our clients!"

"We are excited to be expanding into Atlanta, one of the premier cities in the United States for Medical Aesthetics," said Cooper Collins, CEO of Dominion Aesthetic Technologies, maker of EON. "By partnering with Cindy and Flawless Skin Boutique, Atlanta patients will finally be able to receive safe and effective non-invasive body contouring procedures administered by our advanced robotic device. We look forward to Flawless Skin Boutique becoming one of our top providers nationwide."

To schedule a consultation, please text or call Cindy Collins FNP-C at Flawless Skin Boutique at 678-263-2777. Flawless Skin Boutique is located at 110 E Andrews Dr. NW, Ste 203, Atlanta, GA 30305. For more information, visit https://flawless-skin-boutique.com or follow them on Instagram at @flawlessskinboutiquebuckhead. To learn more about EON Smarter Body Contouring, please visit www.eonlaser.com.

