Porch Group’s Homeowners of America Expands Insurance Services to Delaware

SEATTLE, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group’s (Nasdaq: PRCH) (“Porch”) Homeowners of America (HOA), a property and casualty insurance provider, announced the expansion of its homeowners insurance services to Delaware.



Through this most recent state expansion, Porch, a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, continues to grow its homeowners insurance operation. Porch’s access to low-cost consumers and proprietary property data provides opportunity for enhanced underwriting and pricing capabilities in HOA’s current markets across 19 states, including Delaware.

“Our launch into Delaware continues the growing national footprint of our homeowners insurance products,” said Matt Ehrlichman, Porch founder, chairman and CEO. “We look forward to serving the homeowners, agents, and other partners throughout Delaware as we work to make homeownership and moving easy.”

About Porch Group

Porch Group is a Seattle-based, vertical software platform for the homeowner industry. Porch Group provides software and services to over 25,500 home services companies such as home inspectors, utility companies and loan officers, home inspectors, warranty companies, and real estate agencies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, and home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “believe,” “intend, “demonstrate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “should,” and “likely” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other factors may cause Porch’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements and such factors are discussed in Porch’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent reports filed by Porch with the SEC. Copies of Porch’s filings with the SEC may be obtained at the “Investors” section of Porch’s website at www.porchgroup.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Porch is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise may be required by the federal securities laws.

Press Contact:

Catherine Adcock

Gateway Group

(949) 574-3860

PRCH@gatewayir.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Emily Lear, Head of Investor Relations

Porch Group

(701) 214-8177

Emilylear@porch.com