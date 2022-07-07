IgA Nephropathy Takes Center Stage with Various Patient and Payer Events in July

NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing commitment to raise awareness of both the unique challenges faced by people living with IgA nephropathy and of the resources and support required to help them navigate their journey, Calliditas Therapeutics US, a wholly owned affiliate of Sweden-based Calliditas Therapeutics AB focused on advancing care and treatment for rare kidney disease, recognizes and is supporting various events this month.



IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, is a progressive chronic disease that over time results in deterioration of kidney function in patients, many of whom end up at risk of developing end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, with the need for dialysis or kidney transplant. The first and only FDA-approved treatment specifically designed for the disease was approved in December 2021, and as a rare disease, advocacy remains an integral part of raising awareness for the disease and potential treatment options.

“Patient advocacy groups are instrumental in supporting a rare disease community, including patients and caregivers, through the difficult process of discovering and managing their disease,” says Andrew Udell, President of North America, Calliditas Therapeutics. “We’re happy to support these organizations as they continue to accelerate research, empower individuals and instill a strong network of support for the IgA nephropathy community.”

Calliditas acknowledges several patient and payer events focused on raising awareness for IgAN in the month of July.

NephCure’s inaugural Rare Kidney Disease Week 2022 that will take place July 18-22, with a virtual "Rare Kidneys on the Hill Day" on July 19 to build further awareness of rare kidney diseases.

For payers, in partnership with the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy, Calliditas will also be hosting a live webinar entitled "A Novel Approach to the Treatment of IgA Nephropathy" on July 21, 2-3 pm ET. Click here to register.

IGA Nephropathy Foundation’s SPARK 2022 symposium, July 24-25, for people with IgAN and their caregivers to learn about the disease, living with the disease and being a caregiver for those with the disease.



Calliditas recently launched IgAN Connect, an educational campaign where patients, caretakers and advocates can learn more about IgAN, discover ways to manage treatment and find resources for those living with the disease. The complementary IgAN Connect Facebook page offers additional educational and motivational resources for the IgAN community.

For a complete list of resources please click here.

This press release is for audiences in the United States.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

For further information, please contact:

Sky Striar, Calliditas Media Contact, LifeSci Communications

Tel: +1.617.797.6672; email: sstriar@lifescicomms.com