Longeveron Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC)

MIAMI, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced an abstract regarding the Lomecel-B Phase 2a trial in Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) has been accepted for a poster presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), being held July 31-August 4, 2022 in San Diego, California, as well as virtually.

“We are pleased that the AAIC—the premier organization in AD—has accepted our poster describing the design of Longeveron’s second study in Alzheimer’s Disease. Enrollment is currently ongoing in the Phase 2a trial, and we are excited about the potential of Lomecel-B as a treatment for this important unmet medical need,” said Chris Min, M.D., Ph.D., Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer.

Earlier this year, Longeveron published a peer-reviewed study of its Phase 1b Alzheimer's Disease trial in Alzheimer’s & Dementia® showing that the trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that Lomecel-B was well tolerated in this patient population.

Details of the poster to be presented at the 2022 AAIC are as follows:

Title: The Effects of Multiple Doses of Lomecel-B, Longeveron’ s Cell-based Therapy, on Alzheimer’s Disease: Study Design and Rationale of this Phase 2a Multi- center Clinical trial.

Format: Poster Presentation

Poster #: 67168

Authors: Kevin N. Ramdas, M.D., M.P.H., Mark Brody, M.D., Brad Herskowitz, M.D., Marc Agronin, M.D., Jorge G. Ruiz, M.D., Ana Fuquay, Savannah Rodriguez, Danial Mehranfard, Pharm.D., M.B.A., Lisa McClain-Moss, Dan Gincel, Ph.D., Joshua M. Hare, M.D. and Anthony A. Oliva Jr., PhD

Date: Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Time: 12:30 p.m. PT

Information about the Annual AAIC can be found at https://aaic.alz.org/.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is the Lomecel-B™ cell-based therapy product, which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Alzheimer’s Disease, hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Aging Frailty, and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

Investor Contact:

Elsie Yau

Stern IR, Inc.

212-698-8700

elsie.yau@sternir.com