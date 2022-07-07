Mobix Labs Among Orange County’s ‘Best Places to Work’

IRVINE, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global connectivity solutions provider for wireless mmWave 5G and wired high-bandwidth cable networks, today announced it was named one of 2022’s “Best Places to Work in Orange County” by the Orange County Business Journal.



“This is a great distinction to earn so early in our company’s development and a testament to all our fabulous employees who make our Irvine headquarters a center of camaraderie, innovation and teamwork,” said CEO Fabian Battaglia. “Orange County is one of the most dynamic technology hubs in the country and we’re continuing to grow our company organically and through accretive acquisitions, as we deploy our breakthrough technology across both wireless and wired customer networks.”

Mobix Labs, which develops CMOS-based integrated circuits and hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines, has crossed several milestones this year, including:

Introducing a new line of universal frequency converters, which strategic customers will begin sampling in Q4 across a variety of markets, such as consumer electronics, infrastructure, automotive, IoT, and high-reliability military and aerospace applications.

Launching a partnership with Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity technology and systems, to develop cost-effective, high-performance wireless solutions for 5G mmWave and C-band applications.

Securing a global distribution deal with Mouser Electronics to offer Mobix Labs’ antenna solutions, analog/RF semiconductors, and the company’s line of True Xero™ HDMI and USB active optical cable and optical transceivers.

Unveiling a full line of True Xero™ active optical, direct attach cables and transceivers for use in a wide range of applications such as consumer, personal computing, AR/VR, professional audio-video, enterprise and cloud computing data centers.

The “Best Places to Work in Orange County” recognizes the county’s best places of employment through an in-depth assessment that includes companywide employee surveys. More information regarding the selection process for the “Best Places to Work in Orange County” can be located at https://bestplacestoworkorangecounty.com/home.

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high-bandwidth cable networks. Based in Irvine, Calif., the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. Mobix Labs also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn.



