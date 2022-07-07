Headwall Makes Strategic Growth Investment in Industry-Leading Hyperspectral Interpretation Software

Bolton, Massachusetts, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headwall Photonics®, a world-leader in high-performance hyperspectral imaging systems and OEM devices for applications in remote sensing and industrial machine vision including food quality/safety inspection, precision agriculture, and environmental monitoring, amongst others, announced today its strategic growth investment in perClass BV. perClass® is the developer of the industry leading perClass Mira® spectral analysis software package, which integrates with various spectral sensors and enables intuitive spectral imaging analysis for advanced machine vision applications in research, industrial, and various commercial deployments.

“Spectral imaging has been used in research for decades to help answer a variety of complex questions. Until recently, this involved a time-consuming process of data acquisition, model development, and lengthy data analysis typically performed by a senior level scientist,” noted Don Battistoni, President of Headwall. “perClass Mira eliminates those complexities through an intuitive interface backed up by advanced machine learning algorithms, in the process dramatically expanding the addressable use cases for spectral imaging across numerous industrial markets.”

“The perClass mission remains to simplify interpretation of spectral imaging data to expand deployment for industrial applications,” Dr. Pavel Paclik, perClass Founder and General Manager adds. “We remain dedicated to and will continue to support and work with our many loyal and new spectral sensor manufacturer partners. This growth investment and our extended partnership with Headwall will facilitate our ability to provide best-in-class solutions to the market for any sensor, and our deeper integration with a leading sensor provider accelerates our goal of advancing widespread adoption of spectral imaging in real-world applications.”

Headwall’s award-winning Hyperspec® MV.X already utilizes perClass Mira to both create spectral classification models and deploy them in applications such as the detection of food contamination, material sorting in recycling, and grading of fruit and nuts, amongst other applications. Both Headwall and perClass are focused on bringing hyperspectral imaging to more industries and researchers globally by introducing more intuitive yet powerful spectral analysis workflows and by eliminating the data interpretation complexities that have historically limited broader hyperspectral imaging adoption.

About Headwall

Headwall®, headquartered in Bolton, MA, designs and manufactures hyperspectral solutions and technologies for the industrial, government, academic, and research end markets. The company’s products operate across the spectral range to analyze complex hyperspectral images and provide actionable insights to its customers. For more information, please visit www.headwallphotonics.com

About perClass BV

perClass BV was founded in 2006 to bring state-of-the-art machine learning to industrial practitioners and researchers via a powerful suite of perClass® software tools. Following continued software development and an evolving understanding of the needs of the industrial market, in 2018 perClass released perClass Mira®, a sensor agnostic software package which dramatically simplifies interpretation of images collected from all the world’s leading spectral imaging sensors. perClass focuses on addressing real-world work-flows and on enabling professionals around the world to develop highly innovative solutions. The company has organized dozens of practical training courses for a worldwide audience. With this investment, perClass becomes part of the Headwall Group, of which the perClass shareholders are now partial owners. For more information, please visit www.perclass.com

