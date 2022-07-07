New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microencapsulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Application, By Coating Material And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763773/?utm_source=GNW



Microencapsulation Market Growth & Trends



The global microencapsulation market size is expected to reach USD 25.9 billion by 2030., exhibiting a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand for microencapsulated fragrances, bleach activators, and anti-bacterial compounds in the home and personal care industry is expected to propel market growth. Increasing penetration of the technology in the pharmaceutical application for the controlled and sustained release of drugs is likely to be a key factor for the industry expansion.



In addition, the use of the technology in masking odor, taste, and activities of encapsulated drug ingredients is expected to benefit the microencapsulation industry during the projected period.High initial investments for the technology development, coupled with the dominance of the existing market players, are expected to act as a threat to the new entrants.



However, the scope for innovations in upcoming fields such as phase change materials (PCM) to incorporate them in sports equipment, building materials, and textiles is expected to drive the product demand.



The microencapsulation technique offers viable texture blending, appealing aroma release, and taste to flavors and fragrances used in food and beverage products. Microencapsulation of flavors protects them from evaporation, oxidation, and thermal degradation, and extends the shelf-life by retaining the food flavors, which is projected to drive their demand in this application.



Numerous industries were negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.However, the microencapsulation industry registered good growth owing to its application across different industries.



Microcapsules are currently used in baked goods, beverages, meat, poultry, dairy products, and others. Furthermore, in the pharmaceutical industry, microencapsulation has been utilized to strengthen stability, conceal bitter taste, improve drug release qualities, and enable customized drug delivery.



Microencapsulation is a useful technique in the cosmetics industry, as it allows for the protection and controlled release of a variety of active ingredients such as essential and natural oils, perfumes, vitamins, antioxidants, and so on. The do-it-yourself and online sales trends helped the cosmetic and the microencapsulation industry to sail through during the pandemic.



Microencapsulation Market Report Highlights

• In 2021, the protein-based coating materials segment accounted for 26.3% share of the overall revenue, on account of their superior binding properties, which enable their application in flavor compounds used in the food and beverage industry

• The emulsion technology segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030, on account of its rising demand for encapsulating essential oils to protect their flavors and fragrances in end-use applications

• The home and personal care industry accounted for a 9.66% share of the overall revenue in 2021, on account of the surging demand for the technology to produce cosmetics, including perfume, soap, lotion, cream, shampoo, and washing liquids

• The pharmaceutical application segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period, owing to benefits offered by the technique such as particle size reduction for enhancing the solubility of poorly soluble drugs, sustained drug delivery, and cell encapsulation

• The European region generated a revenue of approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2021, with a majority of its share derived from pharmaceutical applications

• Major players operating in the microencapsulation industry operate their business through strategic partnerships and tie-ups with end-user industries, wherein they offer client-specific technology solutions

• In October 2021, Milliken, which is a global manufacturer in the material science industry, acquired Encapsys LLC, a global leader in microencapsulation. The acquisition is expected to propel Milliken’s efforts to offer sustainable innovations to its customers

