The global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market was estimated to be at $21.1 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.1% and reach $155.2 billion by 2031

Market Lifecycle Stage



Connected automobiles have access to a wide range of 4G-enabled services (such as telematics, infotainment, navigations, and fleet management).With 5 G’s low and controllable latency on the horizon, paired with edge cloud deployments, these services could be taken to the next level in the coming years.



Ongoing research and development operations in manufacturing efficient, anti-wear automobiles, as well as rising demand for electric vehicles, are likely to support major market development activities.



The global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is in the growth phase.The implementation of next-generation infotainment is increasing in electric vehicles.



As a result, the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to flourish in the forecast period.



Impact



The global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is driven by several factors such as increasing production and sales of passenger cars, rising smartphone penetration, and declining cost of advanced wireless connectivity.



Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the infotainment systems and connected cars and growing safety concerns are expected to increase the adoption of next-generation in-vehicle infotainment systems globally. However, currently, the safety and distraction issues caused by infotainment systems, along with data safety and privacy concerns, are gradually restricting the growth of the market.



Impact of COVID-19



Since the market is predominantly driven by expanding car sales and production, the influence of the COVID-19 epidemic on the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market was unavoidable. Due to the repeated lockdowns and shutdowns of manufacturing units, car output and sales grew slowly in various parts of the world during the pandemic.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: By Vehicle Type

• Electric Vehicle

• Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs)



Next-generation In-vehicle Infotainment market by vehicle type encompasses Electric Vehicles and ICEs. Among these, ICEs segment dominated the overall market in 2021.



Segmentation 2: By Sales Channel

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Aftermarket



In terms of sales channel, OEMs will dominate the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market.



Segmentation 3: By Component

• Hardware

o Infotainment/Display Unit

o Control Panel

o Telematics Control Unit

o Automotive Sensors

o Others

• Software



In 2021, based on component, the hardware segment dominated the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market. This was due to the increasing demand for touch screen displays, button panels, voice commands, and digital cockpits.



Segmentation 4: By Operating Systems

• Android

• Linux

• QNX

• Windows

• iOS



Android segemt is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR of 24.5% throughout the forecast period as Android Automotive brings Android’s power to the automobile, allowing manufacturers to build robust infotainment systems for the digital age.



Segmentation 5: By Region



• North America

• Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World



Europe generated the highest revenue of $6,375.2 million in 2021, which is attributed to the increased sales of electric vehicles and the high cost of infotainment solutions in the region. The global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is attractive in Europe due to the availability of diverse market segments.



Recent Developments in Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment



• In January 2022, Denso Corporation collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop next-generation cockpit systems with external cloud services and new HMI products, enabling car connectivity and advanced safety features like driver status monitoring and driver and passenger authentication, and improved display operability.

• In November 2021, Harman International Industries Inc. offered the next generation of infotainment modules to BMW, further supporting Harman’s commitment to the automaker for numerous in-car technology and entertainment developments. Models

• In November 2021, Continental received orders worth around $5.3 billion for high-performance computers for vehicle cockpit, data management, vehicle connectivity, driving safety and dynamics, or automated driving.



Demand – Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market:

• Emergence of Various Technologies such as 5G and AI

• Shift toward Location-Based Advertising and E-Commerce

• Increasing Demand for In-Vehicle Displays



The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

• Safety and Security Issues



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications of the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment products available by vehicle type (electric vehicles and internal combustion engines (ICEs)), sales channel (OEMs and aftermarket), component (hardware and software), and operating system (Android, Linux, QNX, Windows, iOS, and Others).Increasing demand for cooling of batteries and high-temperature parts in electric vehicles pushing consumption of next-generation in-vehicle infotainment.



Therefore, the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The next-generation in-vehicle infotainment is an exponentially growing market holding enormous opportunities for the market players.Some strategies covered in this segment are product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments.



The companies’ preferred strategy has been product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market analyzed and profiled in the study involve next-generation in-vehicle infotainment-based product manufacturers that provide raw or processed products.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

• Denso Corporation

• Harman International Industries Inc.

• Continental AG

• Visteon Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Pioneer Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• TomTom International B.V.

• JVCKENWOOD Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Sasken Technologies Ltd.

• Embitel

• HERE Technologies

• Avnet Inc.

• EInfochips, Inc.

• CY Vision GmbH

• Cinemo GmbH

• Basemark

• Vehicle.software

• Consenz



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• U.K.

• China

• Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World

