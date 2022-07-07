Sharplink Gaming Names Sports Betting Industry Veteran Tom Masterman as New Vice President, Revenue

MINNEAPOLIS, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven user engagement and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced the appointment of Tom Masterman as Vice President, Revenue, tasked with guiding and directing the Company’s direct enterprise sales activities and processes that generate new business and deepen existing customer and partner relationships.



Reporting directly to SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian, Masterman brings the Company over a decade of proven experience and a notable track record of driving new business as a senior ranking sales executive for leading sports betting technology companies, including Sportradar US and Genius Sports Media.

“Tom was a key member of my executive team at Sports Data and Sportradar US, so I am keenly aware and appreciative of the deep skill, industry relationships and business-building talent that he brings SharpLink,” stated Phythian. “We are thrilled to have brought him onboard and fully expect that he will have a marked impact on the future success of our Company.”

Prior to joining SharpLink, Masterman served as Vice President of Sales at ShotTracker, where he led the integration of cutting-edge sports data into enterprise clients that included ESPN and CBS Sports. Previously, he served as Global Head of Publisher Sales at Genius Sports Group, driving data partnerships with enterprise clients including Google, NBC Sports, MSN Sports and USA Today.

From 2013 through 2017, Masterman was Chief Revenue Officer at Sportradar US, where he directed enterprise sales activities, winning major new customer accounts which included CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports, Sports Illustrated, FanDuel, DraftKings, Comcast, CNN and the Associated Press, among many others. During his tenure, Sportradar, secured the data provider rights for the NFL, NBA, NHL and NASCAR.

Masterman joined Sportradar in 2013 following its acquisition of SportsData, where he had teamed with founder Phythian, and served as Vice President of Business Development. Under his sales leadership, SportsData grew revenues from start-up to more than $10 million in under three years, successfully negotiating strategic sales channel and content partnerships with top sports and media companies, including Google, Facebook, Twitter, Turner Sports, IBM, USA Today, Getty and the Associated Press. Masterman began his career as an Emmy-nominated television producer and has held several leadership roles in digital media companies. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Boston College and an MBA from the University of Minnesota.

Commenting on his arrival at SharpLink, Masterman said, “I am so excited to once again be working with Rob, who is a smart, inspirational leader and industry visionary. Together, we accomplished great things at SportsData and Sportradar, so I’m looking forward to once again leveraging our complementary strengths to drive SharpLink’s growth and help to ensure we ultimately dominate the fast emerging sports betting conversion market.”

