Quisitive Announces Election of Amy Brandt to Board of Directors

TORONTO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions and payment solutions provider, has appointed Amy Brandt to its Board of Directors, effective June 29, 2022. Brandt replaces Vijay Jog, who has served on the board since 2019. With Brandt’s appointment, Quisitive’s Board composition remains at five total directors, four of whom are independent.







Brandt joins Quisitive with over 20 years of experience as an accomplished entrepreneur and senior executive in institutional finance, and corporate and financial technology development. She is currently an Operating Executive Director at Serent Capital, a leading lower-middle market private equity firm investing in high growth service and technology businesses. She works closely with portfolio company management teams as a consultant providing oversight, guidance, and supplemental support. Prior to her tenure at Serent Capital, Brandt was the President and CEO of First American Docutech, an end-to-end integrated digital mortgage provider that enables lenders to accelerate real estate closing processes. Before that Brandt, was the President of Organizations and Corporate Technology at New Penn Financial and was COO of Prospect Mortgage. She currently serves on the First American Advisory Council, and the boards of Maxwell, InhabitIQ, SunToWater Technologies, and the Institute of International Education.

Brandt earned a JD from Arizona State College of Law and a BA in political science from the University of South California. She is a multi-award winner, including HousingWire’s Vanguard Award and Institute of International Education’s Centennial Medal.

“On behalf of the entire leadership team, I would like to formally welcome Amy to the Quisitive Board of Directors,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “Amy brings invaluable perspective and guidance to our operations in this period of growth and commercialization of LedgerPay, as well as the continued expansion of the Cloud Solutions vertical. Her prior tenure in successfully working with company management teams by providing hands-on oversight, guidance, and support will fare well for our organization.”

Brandt added: “I’m honored to join a well-established, and forward-looking company during this pivotal period of its operating history. I look forward to contributing value to Quisitive’s efforts in methodically and significantly scaling multiple transformational segments within the tech market and helping bring value to the company and our valued shareholders.”

Reinhart added: “I also want to thank Vijay for his commitment to serving Quisitive these past few years. He’s played a key role in working with the board and helping our company get to where it is today.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Intelligence® solution leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.



