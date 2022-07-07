ICOA Announces Appointment of Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOA Inc. (OTC: ICOA), a publicly-traded Nevada-based company that acquires and operates blockchain-driven ventures, is delighted to announce its appointment of Jeffrey Coats as Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer.

As part of his role, Jeffrey will oversee ICOA’s investor relations and banking relationships, as well as the required financial and corporate activities to position the company for a future NASDAQ up-listing.

Jeffrey was recently appointed by Majic Wheels Corp. to fulfil the same role and responsibilities. Like ICOA, Majic Wheels acquires and operates organizations utilizing disruptive technologies. He has previously been a board of directors member of several publicly traded and a myriad of privately-held organizations. .

Jeffrey served as President and CEO of Autobytel/AutoWeb (ABTL/AUTO) for over a decade, and successfully led the organization’s turnaround.

Prior to this, Jeffrey was Managing Director of GE Capital Corporate Finance Group, Inc. (“CFG”), a subsidiary of General Electric Capital Corporation, where he founded and managed CFG’s Restructuring Group, which provided debt and equity solutions.

Jefrey continues to serve on Fathom Realty’s board (FTHM), a publicly traded real estate brokerage enterprise, as Chairman of the Compensation Committee and an Audit Committee member.

With a BBA in Finance from the University of Georgia, an MBA in International Management from the American Graduate School of International Management, ICOA firmly believes that Jeffrey will make a fantastic addition to the executive lineup.

Jeffrey comments: “I am delighted to join ICOA. The company’s recent acquisitions and soon-to-launch projects are all centred around blockchain - a technology that has so much to offer in many applications and industries. With the right structure, foundations and mission-critical partners in place, the opportunities are immense.”

Hadria Wong, CEO, ICOA comments: “The team at ICOA is excited to be working with someone of Jeffrey’s caliber, as we expand the brand further within the blockchain sector.”



For further information, please contact pr@icoa.tech .

About ICOA

ICOA is a publicly traded Nevada-based company operating in the fintech, blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and cryptocurrency spaces. Establishing itself as a heavyweight in the innovative tech space through introducing millions of people— across forty states— to wired and wireless broadband networks, ICOA now looks to the next wave of transformative technology— blockchain.

The highly experienced ICOA team supports its investors through strategic acquisitions, identifying the most promising and exciting opportunities across the whole blockchain ecosystem. By acquiring or partnering with a spectrum of deliberately chosen projects or teams from key verticals, ICOA delivers on its mission of bringing digital assets to every portfolio and making blockchain opportunities accessible and safe for retail and institutional investors alike.

For more information on ICOA, visit its company website here .

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.