The global endoscopic imaging systems market was valued at $3,641.3 million in 2021, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.43% and reach $6,941.3 million by 2030

The endoscopic imaging systems market is an established market and has witnessed significant advancements over the past few years. The increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures will propel advancements in endoscopy and improve its adoption among end users such as physicians.



The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in endoscopic procedures and the entry of local companies into the regional endoscopic imaging systems market are significant opportunities in the global endoscopic imaging systems market. Moreover, the increasing demand in developing regions is also an opportunity for market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented event in the global healthcare system.Healthcare systems in various economies collapsed, and technology integration skyrocketed.



The endoscopic procedures were impacted similarly during the initial phase of the pandemic.Several non-emergency procedures were delayed or canceled to minimize infection risk during the early months of 2020.



Similar to other medical specialties, the adoption rate was also negatively impacted in endoscopic imaging systems. The limited demand for new devices, high costs of endoscopic imaging systems, and disrupted supply chain were the major factors that hampered the production and sales of endoscopic imaging systems, specifically during the peak pandemic in 2020.



Nonetheless, during the forecast period 2022-2030, the device adoption rate is projected to normalize to pre-COVID-19 levels. The allocation of funds for purchasing new devices and the pace of procurement decisions would be the key factors impacting the device adoption rates.



The recurring waves of the COVID-19 pandemic might have a damaging impact on the sales of the devices. However, considering the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and accelerated recovery period, the need for endoscopic procedures across various medical specialties is projected to grow.



• Therapeutic Endoscopic Imaging Systems

• Diagnostic Endoscopic Imaging Systems



The global endoscopic imaging systems market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the diagnostic endoscopic imaging systems segment during the forecast period 2022-2030.



• North America: U.S., Canada

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, South Korea, India, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Europe: Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest-of-Europe

• Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

• China

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



• In October 2021, Fujifilm Healthcare Americas Corporation established its new El-740D/S dual-channel endoscope, an FDA-approved dual-channel endoscope that can be applied in upper and lower gastrointestinal areas.

• In August 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Exalt B single-use bronchoscope.

• In August 2021, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a subsidiary of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, launched the newer version of the TELE PACK+ compact endoscopy system. After the update, the endoscopy system can be linked with StreamConnect for networking and data management.

• In July 2021, Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for its ELUXEO Surgical System, an oxygen saturation endoscopic imaging system.

• In June 2021, HOYA Corporation’s subsidiary PENTAX Medical established a joint venture partnership with Jiangsu Vedkang Medical Science and Technology to make single-use flexible medical endoscopic therapeutic products.

• In May 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation received CE mark approval for its Exalt B single-use bronchoscope.

• In April 2021, Olympus Corporation launched a new line of endoscopes known as the H-SteriScopes, including five new single-use bronchoscopes.

• In February 2021, Olympus Corporation acquired Quest Photonic Devices. Through this acquisition, the company broadened its offerings for endoscopy devices.

• In October 2020, Ambu A/S/ partnered with a prominent U.S. Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) to develop single-use endoscopes for various medical specialties.



• Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

• Improving Clinical Quality Standards of the Endoscopic Procedures

• Growing Technology Integration in Endoscopic Imaging Systems



• Dearth of Skilled Professionals

• Lack of Reimbursement System in Developing Countries



Product/Innovation Strategy: The study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different endoscopic imaging systems by application (diagnostic endoscopic imaging systems and therapeutic endoscopic imaging systems).Additionally, various medical facilities are covered under the report where these systems, such as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and clinics and physician offices, are used.



The report gives an estimate of units sold and installed bases in each facility. Furthermore, the scope of the global endoscopic imaging systems market comprises various regional markets such as North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe, Asia-Pacific, CIS Region, China, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global endoscopic imaging systems market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, and regulatory and legal approvals.The favored strategy for the companies has been regulatory and legal activities.



For instance, in August 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Exalt B single-use bronchoscope.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global endoscopic imaging systems market analyzed and profiled in the study involve several established and emerging players that offer endoscopic imaging systems.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global endoscopic imaging systems market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



• Ambu A/S

• Arthrex, Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• CONMED Corporation

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• HOYA Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

• Olympus Corporation

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Smith & Nephew Plc

• SonoScape Medical Corp.

• Stryker Corporation

• Xion GmbH



