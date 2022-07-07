AITX and Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices to Host Investor Open House and Press Event

Detroit, Michigan, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that it will host an Investor Open House and Press Event along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) on Monday July 18, 2022. The event will be held at the Company’s manufacturing facility, the REX, located in Ferndale, Michigan.



“We are so proud of our safety and security solutions,” said Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “I’m eager to show these remarkable solutions to our clients, the press, and of course the AITX community that enthusiastically supports us.”

Those interested in attending the AITX Open House and Press Event can register online at https://tinyurl.com/mryxc8wr

The Company stated that the upcoming event was planned as a result of the overwhelmingly positive response to the recent New York City firearm detection event. Reinharz added, “If there was one drawback to our firearm detection demonstrations in New York, it was that they transpired too quickly. The RAD devices did their job in a split second, sending alerts and initiating lockdown procedures. We’ve decided to run these demonstrations again at the REX along with hands-on demonstrations of our production ROSA and AVA, plus there will be a few surprises.”

Videos of the New York firearm detection event are available for viewing online at https://tinyurl.com/2um3pycb

RAD’s firearm detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. Immediately upon the detection of a firearm, RAD’s AI-driven analytic system will autonomously perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local audible and visible alerts, locking and securing doors, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security staff, and law enforcement authorities – ideally before any shots are fired.

RAD noted that although new hardware solutions are on the roadmap for this year they will not be revealed at the July 18 event.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

