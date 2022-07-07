Reading Glasses Market Size [2019-2026] worth USD 53.23 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4%

Pune, India, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Reading Glasses Market Size is expected to gain momentum from the ever-increasing demand for fashionable frames. Consumers nowadays are looking for frames designed with specific materials, such as fiber or wood or frames as per the shapes of their faces. Therefore, styles of frames are persistently going through revolution. It would affect the market positively in the coming years. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, “Reading Glasses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18-64 years, and 65 years and above), By Type (Prescription Reading Glasses and OTC Reading Glasses), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Sales Channels, Ophthalmology Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the reading glasses market size was USD 34.92 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 53.23 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Key Industry Development

May 2018: Lenskart Solutions invested around $500,000 in Thinoptics Inc., a California-based reading glasses manufacturer. The latter being a state-of-the-art company, would aid Lenskart in fulfilling its goal of revolutionizing eyewear.

April 2017: SlimViews, a manufacturer of contemporary eyeglasses, unveiled its range of reading glasses that are equipped with high-density TR90 material and are very lightweight.





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 5.4% 2026 Value Projection USD 53.23 billion Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 34.92 billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 125





Market Growth Drivers

Increasing Usage of Online Portals for Purchasing Glasses to Drive Growth

In the era of the internet, the sales of reading glasses are upsurging rapidly owing to the emergence of numerous e-commerce websites. Besides, consumers are inclining towards these online portals for purchasing the required products from the retail stores as they are providing more discounts. Coupled with this, the rising utilization of smartphones and high penetration of the internet are set to propel the reading glasses market growth in the near future. Also, many reputed manufacturers are redesigning their sales and marketing strategies to target larger consumer bases. However, high cost of eyeglass frames may obstruct the market growth.

Highlights of This Report:

Projected, current, and historical market size.

Niche or potential regions and segments that may showcase promising growth.

In-depth analysis of the reading glasses market trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Competitive landscape consisting of innovative product launches, investments, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, new contracts, and agreements.

Changing market dynamics





Market Segmentations:

Increasing Prevalence of Visual Impairments to Augment 18 to 64 Years Segment

Based on age group, the market is divided into more than 65 years, 18 to 64 years, and less than 18 years. Out of these, the 18 to 64 years segment procured 65.26% reading glasses market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising incidence of farsightedness, hyperopia, and presbyopia among the people belonging to this age group. These visual impairments cause difficulties in focusing on objects that are closer to the person. Apart from that, the surging usage of mobile phones and computers for entertainment, as well as work purposes would contribute to the growth of this segment.

Segmentation By Age Group Less than 18 years

18-64 years

65 years and Greater By Type Prescription Reading Glasses

OTC Reading Glasses By Distribution Channel



Retail Stores

Online Sales Channels

Ophthalmology Clinics





Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Launch Innovative Products to Compete in Market

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several small, medium, and big companies. They are mainly trying to boost their sales by investing huge sums in the research and development activities and launching novel products.

Regional Analysis

North America to Remain at the Forefront Backed by High Sales of Premium Products

In terms of geography, the market is classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Amongst these, in 2018, North America held USD 14.32 billion reading glasses market revenue. It is set to lead throughout the forecast period owing to the rising cases of presbyopia in the U.S. Also, the presence of reputed companies possessing wide distribution networks, high cost of products, and increasing sales of reading glasses manufactured by premium brands would contribute to the growth of this market in this region.





The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Reading Glasses Market

De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

EssilorLuxottica

ZENNI OPTICAL, INC.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

ThinkOptic, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Carl Zeiss

Hoya Corporation

Other prominent players

Table of Contents

Global Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015 -202 6 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group Less than 18 years 18 to 64 years 65 years and above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescription Reading Glasses OTC Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Stores Online Stores Ophthalmology Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 201 5 -202 6 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Age Group Less than 18 years 18 to 64 years 65 years and above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescription Reading Glasses OTC Reading Glasses Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Retail Stores Online Stores Ophthalmology Clinics Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada

Europe Reading Glasses Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 201 5 -202 6 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Age Group Less than 18 years 18 to 64 years 65 years and above Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Prescription Reading Glasses OTC Reading Glasses Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Retail Stores Online Stores Ophthalmology Clinics Others Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Scandinavia Rest of Europe



ToC Continued…





