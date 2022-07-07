New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "LED Driver Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Supply Type, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291048/?utm_source=GNW



The global LED driver market size is estimated to reach USD 30.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 23.5% from 2022 to 2030. LEDs have evolved as an energy-efficient alternative for conventional light sources during the last decade, and their use in lighting and display segments across industries is increasing.



LED lighting equipment is increasingly replacing traditional lighting products due to a variety of advantages, including longer life, higher energy efficiency, better environmental friendliness, miniaturization, reduced heat output, and directionality.Furthermore, the increasing number of smart buildings and homes in developed countries is driving up demand for IoT-based linked lighting systems.



Several governments have initiated Smart City efforts to increase the energy savings of inhabited cities, which is expected to further boost the market.



From 2017 to 2021, the demand for constant current LED drivers grew at an exponential rate; these drivers are frequently employed in high-brightness and exterior lighting applications.The LED driver’s major application segment is consumer electronics; demand for LEDs has surged in the television and display panel segments.



Leading manufacturers are cooperating with other companies to supply public lighting systems that are connected to remote management for energy savings and efficient maintenance in towns all over the world.



For instance, in November 2021, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. announced the launch of RadioRA 3. It is a lighting control system that connects a wide variety of connected domestic products-keypads, switches, and capacitive touch dimmers to a contemporary light bar design. RadioRA 3 revolutionized how installers and consumers experience home lighting systems with the line of wall controls, including IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity and light bar design.



For applications in the low- to mid-power range, there is a growing demand for a driver with reduced power loss, a smaller system package, and lower cost while yet delivering good dependability. LED Driver manufacturers have been implementing Primary-Side Regulation (PSR) to reduce costs by removing secondary response circuitry, as well as Power-Factor Correction associated electronics, for greater power quality, to meet the criteria of cost reduction.



• The constant current segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of over 23.9% from 2022 to 2030. For general lighting applications, the constant current driver is more reliable than a constant voltage driver

• The lighting segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of nearly 26.0% over the forecast period, owing to the increased investments in Europe and the Asia Pacific

• Asia Pacific dominated the industry contributing to over 44.0% of the global revenue in 2021. Government regulations in the Asia Pacific are likely to increase the demand for energy-efficient lighting

