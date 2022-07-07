Michigan’s Can-Lab Joins SC Labs National Cannabis and Hemp Testing Network

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michigan cannabis lab Can-Lab has joined the SC Labs national testing network. California-based SC Labs is now licensed to test cannabis in four states - California, Oregon, Colorado and Michigan, with national hemp testing facilities located in Colorado and California, after the recent addition of Colorado’s Agricor and Botanacor Laboratories to the portfolio. This represents one of the largest testing laboratory footprints in the U.S. cannabis industry.



“Michigan is one of the industry’s fastest growing markets so this was an important acquisition for us,” according to Jeff Journey who was recently announced as the organization’s new CEO. “More importantly, we’re bringing the scientific expertise of more than three decades of combined experience to the Michigan market, all in the interest of delivering safe products to the market. We have the financial strength and testing integrity that customers are looking for in a long-term, reliable lab partner.”

Can-Lab, headquartered in Warren, Michigan, offers rapid turnaround times to deliver results across ten analytic panels that test and certify the purity and potency of cannabis flower, edibles, concentrates, and topicals. Can-Lab is renowned for offering standardized and consistent test results, at scale, to customers of all sizes. The company is an ISO-certified, licensed State of Michigan Safety Compliance Facility and is widely recognized as an elite cannabis testing facility for the quality of its workforce, testing capabilities, and expansive, loyal customer base.

“By bringing together the Agricor, Botanacor and Can-Lab brands with SC Labs, we’re able to provide a new level of streamlined service and convenience to the cannabis supply chain,” according to Jeff Gray, co-founder of SC Labs and Chief Administrative Officer of the company. “Under the new SC Labs umbrella which goes into effect August 1st, cannabis and hemp customers will be serviced by one customer care team and one accounting department no matter what state they’re operating in, and we’ll soon be launching innovative data tools that will give multi-state operators more analytical insights that will tremendously benefit their businesses.”