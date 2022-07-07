Big Idea Ventures: Lifestyle Business Advocate John Lamerton Announces The Top 100 Business Books You Should Read Today

Plymouth, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Lamerton is a bestselling author who has been involved in more than 60 small businesses, and coaches around 100 small business owners with his unique no-nonsense advice and straightforward approach that cuts through the usual business jargon.

John’s company Big Idea Ventures, as well as his website, blog, podcast, group coaching platform and popular books, enable John to use his knowledge and expertise to help business owners improve both their businesses and lives.

His relatable and valuable guidance has earned him followers from all over the world and now John has released his definitive list of the top 100 best business books, so that you can find success in all areas of business.

Finding Your Business Lifestyle

With his bestselling book on how to build a lifestyle business and popular Ambitious Lifestyle Business podcast, where he interviews other business owners to find out how they’ve designed their businesses around their lifestyle (and not the other way around), John shares his insight on how to work to live and not live to work.

A lifestyle business is where the owner’s needs come first over the needs of the business and if you are looking for a little more life balance, John highlights the effective ways on not only how to start a lifestyle business, but how they make money and even gives you a variety of lifestyle business examples and ideas.

That’s not all, at Big Idea Ventures you can also find some recommended reading on some of the leading business lifestyle books, such as, Company of One by Paul Jarvis and Work Less, Make more by James Schramko. There are also a range of John Lamerton books like, Big Ideas… for Small Businesses, Evergreen Assets, Routine Machine and My World Domination Plans that aim to give you the practical tools, tactics, and advice to find success anywhere in the business world.

The Top 100

After reading more than 1,000 business books and writing three bestsellers himself, John has created his definitive list of top 100 titles.

The books are split into ten separate categories:

Overall Top Ten

Self-help

Sales

Productivity

Motivational

Leadership

Strategy

Marketing

Positive Thinking

Customer Service

John has selected the ten best books within each category, provided you with a brief content summary and reasons why he has both chosen and ranked the book in its current position, so that you can find the perfect book to help achieve your business goals.

Some of John's Top Picks:

While John has chosen his top 100 business books, here are three of his favourites, from the top ten. These books will give you essential tools and information that can help you run your small business or start your own lifestyle business.

Poor Charlie’s Almanac by Charles T. Munger (Ranked number 10)

This is a collection of thoughts, articles and keynote speeches from Charlie Munger who is Warren Buffet’s partner at Berkshire Hathaway and provides valuable insight that you can apply to your own business situations.

Life in Half a Second by Matthew Michalewicz (Ranked number 5)

Life in Half a Second gives you the five doors that you must walk through – goals, desire, knowledge, environment and action, to achieve success both in your personal life and business.

The One Thing by Gary Keller and Jay Papasan Ranked number 1)

A New York Times bestseller, this book aims to help deliver extraordinary results in all the areas of your life, from work, personal, family, and spiritual.

More information

To find out more about John Lamerton and Big Idea Ventures, please visit their website at https://bigidea.co.uk.

