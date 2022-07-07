Rescue Village's 29th Annual Woofstock Dog Festival to Be Held Sept. 11, 2022

CLEVELAND, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rescue Village's 29th annual Woofstock Dog Festival will take place on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, from 10-4 p.m. at the Cleveland Metroparks Polo Field, Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

Woofstock, a festival for animal lovers and their dogs, is a family-friendly day of music, food trucks, a beer garden, vendors, and games and contests for people and their dogs, all for a good cause. A Woofstock favorite is the Lure Courses, donated and operated by SwiftPaws (as seen on Shark Tank), and includes a dog photo package. Adoptable dogs, activities for kids, and much more make Woofstock a one-of-a-kind, iconic annual event. More than 3,500 people and 2,500 dogs attended 2021 Woofstock, helping raise $120,000 towards Rescue Village's mission, and the humane society hopes to grow even more in 2022.

Only one dog can be the alpha of Woofstock's 2,000 dog pack, and this year's inaugural Woofstock Alpha Dog is a Rescue Village Alumni named Cole. Cole is a Boxer/Pitbull/Labrador mix who was adopted from Rescue Village in 2019 when he was 3 ½ years. Before his new family adopted Cole, he bounced around shelters because he feared other dogs and suffered much kennel stress.

Cole is now a cartoon celebrity thanks to Rescue Village's cartoonist-in-residence Jenny Campbell. As befitting the alpha dog of northeast Ohio's biggest dog festival, Cole has been drawn into the 2022 Woofstock logo. Other Cole cartoons will be used to promote the event and help represent the mission of Rescue Village.

In addition to a fun day spent outside with a canine best friend, Woofstock gives people a chance to help Rescue Village's homeless animals get medical care and a loving family by participating in the Woofstock Ramble or by purchasing the popular annual Woofstock T-shirt.

The Ramble is a fundraising walk/parade that kicks off the festival at 10 a.m. Ramblers can fundraise as individuals or teams, with prizes going to the top fundraisers in several categories.

Learn more about Woofstock by visiting www.woofstock.fun.

About Rescue Village

Founded in 1974, Rescue Village, also known as the Geauga County Humane Society, is an animal shelter for homeless cats, dogs, small creatures, and domesticated barn animals that includes a state-of-the-art veterinary clinic and a law enforcement unit dedicated to upholding Ohio's animal anti-cruelty laws. Rescue Village operates out of a 19,000 sq. ft. facility and serves the Cleveland area's eastern suburban and rural communities.

Press Contact: Lisa Ishee: 440-338-4819; lishee@rescuevillage.org

