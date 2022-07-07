Recharge Resources Increases Magnesium Levels and Explores Potential for Carbon Capture at Its Pinchi Lake Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recharge Resources Ltd. (“Recharge” or the “Company”) (RR: CSE) (RECHF: OTC) (SL5: Frankfurt) is pleased to announce increased Magnesium levels from re-assays at its 100% owned Pinchi Lake Project located approximately 20 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia. Re-assays with increased maximum thresholds for Magnesium were conducted to determine the true high grade have resulted in increased Magnesium levels, up to a high of 27.16% from its previously announced sampling results which had surpassed the previous threshold of 15% on the assay data set used for sampling.



Additionally, the Company plans to explore the opportunity for carbon capture from the ultramafic rocks like those found at the Pinchi Lake property that host magnesium and nickel-rich mineralization which can be among the largest carbon capture and storage reservoirs on earth according to recent studies by UBC, FPX Nickel, Inomin Mines and Natural Resources Canada. Ultramafic mine tailings can be reactive to carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), and therefore have the potential to reduce or eliminate the greenhouse gasses (GHG).

Recharge Resources CEO and director, David Greenway, states, "We are encouraged by the increased magnesium levels at Pinchi lake and continue to create value through our entire portfolio of battery metal assets in one of the most promising battery metal markets in history. With multiple active exploration programs along with global clean energy initiatives, Pinchi Lake and the elevated magnesium content presents a great opportunity for further exploration.”

Background of Carbon Capture from Ultramafic Rocks

The tests, carried-out by researchers at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in combination with Inomin Mines Inc., demonstrate that samples from the Inomin’s 2021 critical mineral discovery, contain key minerals that sequester CO 2 from the atmosphere. Recharge will look to draw comparisons at its Pinchi Lake property. See Press release Here

Prior to Inomin’s recent studies FPX Nickel, a company exploring the Decar Nickel District with claims covering 245 km2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia, roughly 60 kms from Recharge’s Pinchi Lake Property, has also been studying the carbon capture potential from ultramafic rocks. Since 2016, FPX has led research on technologies that maximize the reaction between CO 2 and brucite (a highly CO 2 - reactive mineral form of magnesium hydroxide) present in the host rock at the Company's Decar Nickel District, and at its secondary properties in British Columbia and the Yukon. In a natural process called carbon mineralization, CO 2 reacts with brucite, and to a much less extent with serpentine minerals, in the tailings and waste rock, binding the CO 2 in a benign, solid magnesium carbonate which is stable on a geological time scale. See Press Release Here.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

3 Zones of Sampling at Pinchi Lake Property





Initial Assay Results from Pinchi Lake Sampling

Element

Method

Lower Limit

Upper Limit

Unit



Nickel

GE_ICP40Q12

1

10,000

ppm



DTR Ni

Davis Tube



%



Magnesium

GE_ICP40Q12

0.01

15

%



Chromium

GE_ICP40Q12

1

#########

ppm



Cobalt

GE_ICP40Q12

1

10,000

ppm



ANALYTE

METHOD

DETECTION UNITS



Mg

GO_XRF72

0.01

%



C00183651 2224 >15.00 798 106 C00183651 23.68
C00183652 2467 >15.00 727 116 C00183652 26.08
C00183653 2474 >15.00 730 117 C00183653 25.34
C00183654 2322 >15.00 679 116 C00183654 23.75
C00183655 2288 >15.00 786 108 C00183655 23.38
C00183656 2142 >15.00 580 99 C00183656 22.62
C00183657 2297 >15.00 586 108 C00183657 23.32
C00183658 2123 >15.00 811 102 C00183658 22.77
C00183659 2171 >15.00 770 105 C00183659 23.22
C00183660 1617 >15.00 1156 89 C00183660 18.41
C00183661 2174 >15.00 799 105 C00183661 22.75
C00183662 2432 0.007 >15.00 841 132 C00183662 24.2
C00183663 2170 0.005 >15.00 906 105 C00183663 22.46
C00183664 2113 0.002 >15.00 1007 111 C00183664 22.24
C00183665 2140 0.003 >15.00 1117 107 C00183665 22.52
C00183666 1962 0.002 >15.00 1143 105 C00183666 20.83
C00183667 2305 >15.00 694 108 C00183667 23.14
C00179852 1568 >15.00 727 84 C00179852 16.39
C00179855 2273 >15.00 720 108 C00179855 23.96
C00179856 2254 >15.00 634 108 C00179856 24.61
C00179857 2319 >15.00 884 111 C00179857 24.43
C00179858 2187 >15.00 746 106 C00179858 23.17
C00179859 2182 >15.00 718 108 C00179859 22.61
C00179861 1687 >15.00 858 107 C00179861 21.17
C00179862 2050 0.003 >15.00 936 106 C00179862 22.99
C00179863 2066 0.002 >15.00 844 102 C00179863 23.06
C00179864 2082 0.003 >15.00 745 104 C00179864 23.46
C00179865 1800 0.003 >15.00 1005 98 C00179865 22.09
C00179866 1727 >15.00 510 82 C00179866 18.66
C00179867 1124 >15.00 450 60 C00179867 18.61
C00179868 2042 >15.00 676 97 C00179868 21.43
C00179869 1475 >15.00 381 73 C00179869 16.99
C00179870 610 >15.00 34 11 C00179870 27.16
C00179872 2525 0.021 >15.00 1005 117 C00179872 22.67
C00179874 2218 >15.00 683 109 C00179874 24.15
C00179875 2261 >15.00 566 112 C00179875 23.96

A total of 42 rock samples were collected from the Murray Ridge Property during the 2021 exploration programs. Rocks were placed in clear poly bags, labelled with sample identification, and packed into rice bags. A chain of custody record was established and secured with the shipment, which was taken from Smithers, BC to SGS Labs in Burnaby, BC via Bandstra Transport.



In the assay lab rocks were weighed, fine crushed, screened and split. Rocks were analyzed by Multi-acid (Four acid) digestion with ICP-OES finish (SGS method ICP40Q12) for 33 elements including Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sn, Sr, Ti, V, W, Y, Zn and Zr.

Quality control procedure was implemented for sample batches involving the insertion of standards and blanks. In addition to internal laboratory standards, three (3) reference material and blanks were inserted randomly into the flow of rock sample analysis. The results of the control samples are within the accepted parameters for accuracy, precision, and overall performance of the certified materials. Analytical standards used were from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., Langley, BC, and ORE RESEARCH & EXPLORATION (OREAS), Victoria, Australia.

Nickel values locked within silicate minerals are not economically recoverable with presently available technology. Davis Tube analysis is a method of magnetic separation used to determine the proportion of nickel that occurs within awaruite, a natural nickel-iron alloy that is easily recoverable.

A total of thirty rock samples collected from the three claims were selected to undergo magnetic separation through Davis Tube analysis separation by SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC. Samples were selected based on highest nickel values reported in original ICP-AES/MS assays. A 40-gram subsample was passed through the Davis Tube and agitated for four minutes. Magnetic concentrate was then collected, filtered, dried and weighed. An approximately 10 g subsample of the Davis Tube concentrates was analyzed by XRF. In total 20 of the 30 samples reported no recovered magnetic fraction indicating low quantities of magnetic minerals in these samples. In samples with magnetically recovered fractions, nickel values of the magnetic portions range from 0.19 to 0.46% nickel, with Davis Tube Recoverable (DTR) nickel values ranging from 0.002% to 0.021%.

Samples containing magnetically recoverable nickel collected on the Murray Ridge Property appear to demonstrate elevated DTR nickel is highest in the Pinchi Lake Nickel claim group. Of the samples submitted, nine from the Pinchi Lake Nickel group contained between 0.002-0.007% DTR nickel.

Elsewhere on the Property overall DTR nickel values are relatively low and only one single sample within Pinchi Mt. Nickel claims returned sufficient magnetic fraction for analysis. The highest value of DTR Ni was collected from Pinchi Mt. Nickel Claim which returned up to 0.021% DTR from an outcrop of fine grained, strongly magnetic, and pervasively serpentinized ultramafic. None of the samples collected from Pinchi Lake Nickel East claims contained sufficient magnetic content for DTR analysis.

Qualified person

James M. Hutter, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp. is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Murray Ridge (Pinchi Lake)

The Murray Ridge and Pinchi Lake nickel projects are located approximately 15 to 30 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James and 120 km northwest of Prince George in central British Columbia. The project was previously explored by Nanton Nickel Corp. The projects consist of three separate claim blocks totalling 3,917.326 hectares (9,679.92 acres) that were carefully selected to cover the best sampling results (greater than 0.20 per cent nickel in rocks) reported by Nanton Nickel Company in 2013 shortly after the discovery of the Decar nickel property owned FPX Nickel Corp. Awaruite was confirmed to be a constituent of the nickel values.

The Decar nickel project geology which lies 60 km southwest is an analogous suite of ultramafic intrusions that are hosts to widely disseminated coarse grained awaruite mineralization. Compositionally, awaruite (Ni2Fe-Ni3Fe) comprises approximately 75 per cent nickel, 25 per cent iron and 0 per cent sulphur, and therefore it is considered natural steel. Absence of sulphur allows a concentrate to be shipped directly to steel mills without incurring smelting and refining costs, and minimal environmental problems. For further details on the project refer to the company’s website or to the company’s press release dated August 3rd, 2021.

Pinchi Lake Nickel: https://recharge-resources.com/projects/murray-ridge-pinchi-lake/#Summary

About Recharge Resources

Recharge Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on exploring and developing the production of high-value battery metals to create green, renewable energy to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle and fuel cell vehicle market.

