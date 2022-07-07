TRaiCE Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

CHICAGO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRaiCE Inc. today announced the availability of the TRaiCE application in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. TRaiCE customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The TRaiCE application is an AI-enabled early-warning, business risk detection, and monitoring system that augments financial data and assists financiers with portfolio monitoring and risk management. It runs 24x7, performs daily customer analysis, rank-orders businesses by alert level, and generates data-backed insights daily so risk monitoring teams can make better and more informed business decisions.

"Our aim is to make the TRaiCE application the de-facto risk monitoring solution for financiers everywhere," said Sony Gabriel, CEO of TRaiCE Inc. "Making TRaiCE available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace supports this mission. It is a great way to ensure our solution is easily accessible to everyone who needs it."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome the TRaiCE solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about TRaiCE at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About TRaiCE Inc.

TRaiCE Inc. is on a mission to make life easier for lenders and investors everywhere. The TRaiCE application is a good fit for financial institutions such as banks, credit unions, asset management firms, alternate lenders, private equity funds, hedge funds, and venture funds. The platform acts as an offline assistant for risk teams, credit portfolio managers, commercial lenders, and asset, investment, and hedge fund managers. The company has offices in Chicago, Illinois (U.S.), and Kochi, Kerala (India).

