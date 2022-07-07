Steph Nel Joins Galaxy Gaming as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales

LAS VEGAS, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announced today that industry expert, Steph Nel has joined the Company in the position of Senior Vice President Worldwide Sales. In this new position, Nel will lead Galaxy’s sales team and oversee the company’s continued market expansion worldwide.

With a gaming career spanning over 20 years and across several continents, Nel brings extensive knowledge and experience to the Galaxy Gaming team. Steph Nel started his career as a dealer in South Africa and has since travelled and worked as a sales and business development gaming leader in Africa, the United Kingdom, and now in Las Vegas. Most recently, Nel held the position of Managing Director of the Americas at TCSJOHNHUXLEY. During his time there, Steph oversaw their asset purchase agreement of Gaming Partners International’s (GPI) North American business, as well as the Midwest Game Supply acquisition in 2022

Steph Nel was recently honored in the 2022 class of Global Gaming Business Magazines’ Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40 award. These prestigious awards celebrate gaming professionals under the age of 40 who are making an impact in the industry.

“As Galaxy Gaming’s product portfolio and market opportunities grow globally, we’ve been focused on continuing to strengthen our team of table games experts,” said Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “Steph Nel is a seasoned gaming professional with a strong background in table games and a proven track record as a sales leader. We’re delighted to have him join our team.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Galaxy Gaming team,” shared Nel. “I look forward to advancing Galaxy’s market growth with the support of their strong reputation of best-in-class service, a robust customer-focused sales team, and impressive portfolio of world-famous and innovative table games and solutions.”

