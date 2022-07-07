Influ2 Releases Buying Group Marketing Report, Showcases Benefits of Personalized Marketing That Goes Beyond ABM

NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influ2 , the first Person-Based Advertising (PBA) platform, released its Buying Group Marketing report in partnership with B2B Marketing . The report shares how Buying Group Marketing improves sales strategies, experiences and results while building on an Account-Based Marketing (ABM) approach.

Since its development in the early 2000s, ABM has helped organizations close deals faster by improving the customer journey. However, as modern customers expect a more relevant experience, a new approach is necessary. The Influ2 report finds that BGM is the natural evolution of ABM, as it establishes new ways to engage buying groups and key decision-makers inside target accounts. According to Forrester , “many organizations have already evolved or are evolving processes and technologies to account for buying groups; those organizations have meaningful competitive advantage over those who do not.”

The Buying Group Marketing report explains how to establish key audiences within a buying group, how to engage with customers through relevant content and experiences, and how BGM unites sales and marketing teams through unified metrics and messaging alignment.

“Our goal with Influ2 has always been to boost pipeline for sales and marketing teams by delivering depth and relevance to customers,” said Dmitri Lisitski , CEO and Co-Founder of Influ2. “Buying Group Marketing addresses exactly what the modern consumer wants: relevant and engaging content delivered through a personalized approach. BGM presents an advanced approach to customer engagement that helps to keep pace with competitors vying for customers’ limited attention.”

According to the report, organizations that use BGM to focus engagement on the buying group improve the likelihood of converting prospects to customers while also increasing contract values and the speed of the buying process. Efficiency and high conversion rates drive the BGM approach.

“BGM isn’t reinventing ABM,” Lisitski said. “It’s the next step to humanizing the sales process and connecting with the people behind a business. Businesses aren’t selling to businesses they are selling to people, and companies that understand this and adjust strategy accordingly will succeed.”

Individual interviews conducted to develop the report will be released as a five-part podcast series over the coming weeks.

This announcement follows the news that Influ2 was recently cited as an early stage B2B solution in the “New Tech: Account-Based Marketing, Q1 2022” report by Forrester.

