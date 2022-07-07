New Creatopy Whitepaper Reveals Gen Z's Preferences in Terms of Shopping, Social Media & Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatopy has released a new whitepaper revealing Gen Z's preferences when it comes to shopping habits, social media usage, and advertising.

With Gen Z becoming financially independent, having more purchasing power, and expecting to make up to 20% of the U.S. population by the end of 2022, the team at Creatopy decided to run a survey to see how this generation behaves as a consumer. The survey ran on more than 1,100 U.S. Gen Z individuals between the ages of 18 and 26.

The whitepaper can be found here: What Clicks with Gen Z.

Here are some of the key findings:

Gen Z votes with their dollars. The majority of respondents prefer brands that take a stand on social issues such as environment, feminism, LGBTQ rights, and racial discrimination; 47.45% agree with this statement, while 19.34% strongly agree.

Their top three favorite social media platforms are YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, and one explanation is the fact that they are also content creators themselves, not only content consumers. The majority of the respondents (42.08%) said that they spend 1 to 3 hours on social media per day. 30.80% of them spend somewhere from 3 to 5 hours, while 16.47% spend more than 5 hours daily. Only 10.65% of Gen Z spends less than an hour on social media.

50.40% of the respondents search for the company or product after they see an ad that's relevant to them. Gen Zers are digital natives and will take their time researching products and brands because they have certain expectations from them. They will tap into a variety of digital channels like social media platforms, online merchants, and mobile apps to learn more about products.

The whitepaper also contains expert advice on matters such as advertising and branding from LA-based NinetyEight, a culturally-driven strategic impact consultancy built by and for Gen Z, and London-based The Z Link, the first Gen Z-led social media agency that helps brands market to that generation.

Bogdan Carlescu, VP of Marketing at Creatopy, declared: "Understanding customers goes far beyond achieving better sales. It is about how an organization can deliver value to customers. It is about how it can communicate so that the intended audience gets the message. It is about creating connections. While the research confirmed many things that we were keenly aware of, it also revealed information we seldom overlooked, like the strong connection between Gen Z's buying intentions and brands' stand on topics of high interest."

For more information, please contact Ioana Ciobanu at ioana.ciobanu@creatopy.com.

About Creatopy:

Creatopy is an ad design platform that helps businesses customize, automate and scale up their ad production and delivery.

Related Images











Image 1: Gen Z Preferences





Creatopy whitepaper









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment