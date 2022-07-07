Fujifilm Launches FDR Cross, the World’s First Two-in-one Fluoroscopy and Digital Radiography System

Lexington, Mass., USA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions, today announced the U.S. launch of the FDR Cross, an innovative hybrid c-arm and portable x-ray solution built for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC). The dual-function c-arm is the first of its kind to offer portable fluoroscopic and radiographic imaging on a single platform, reducing the need to bring in additional imaging equipment for essential image guided procedures.

“Among our many ‘firsts’ in the diagnostic imaging field, the FDR Cross is our latest innovation in enhanced, portable imaging, designed to speed clinician workflows and improve patient care,” said Rob Fabrizio, director of strategic marketing, medical imaging systems, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “The FDR Cross allows healthcare organizations to maximize equipment utilization by performing fluoroscopic, verification and portable imaging with a single imaging system.”

The FDR Cross features:

an innovative pivoting tube head and removable detector design enabling greater freedom of imaging and efficiency compared to conventional configurations of a separate C-arm and mobile X-ray machine.

compatible with Fujifilm’s latest ultra-lightweight, glass-free FDR D-EVO III detectors allowing configuration in 10x12, 14x17 and 17x17 inch sizes.

enabling an imaging area of up to twice the size of standard c-arm solutions when using the 17x17 inch detector.

an interchangeable detector holder which allows clinicians to switch between or choose three different detector sizes to match a wide range of surgical exams, procedures and budgets.

a maneuverable and ergonomic design that is fully wireless for up to eight hours, and more than 150 pounds lighter than conventional compact c-arms.

the ability to offset the x-ray tube from the built-in detector which accommodates wireless x-ray imaging akin to that of a standard portable x-ray, including table-top, cross-table, even wheelchair and standing chest exams.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

