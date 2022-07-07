Celebrated Medical Spa Expanding to Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Garden Medical Spa is coming to Charleston, South Carolina. Led by internationally recognized plastic surgeon Dr. Michael D. Mirmanesh, M.D., The Garden Medical Spa has separated itself from the industry by adhering to their strict "No Fluff, Just Results" approach. This desire to only offer products, techniques, and services both safe and proven to work has allowed them to build an extremely loyal following and attract clients previously fed up with an industry that all too often overpromises and under-delivers.

The newest location will be at 1014 Saint Andrews Boulevard, Suite 210B, Charleston, SC, 29407, in a modern and well-appointed space. Licensed aestheticians, laser technicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and plastic surgeons will be on-site to offer expertise in services ranging from a facial to a facelift. The Garden's most popular services include Botox™, filler, laser hair removal, SmoothGlo™, IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), laser skin resurfacing, radiofrequency skin tightening, Hydrafacial™, microneedling, chemical peels, and dermaplaning.

Dr. Michael D. Mirmanesh commented, "As a proud graduate of The College of Charleston, I am beyond excited to bring The Garden Medical Spa to Charleston and obviously spend more time in Charleston. This is such a great city and a great community, and I know our concept will be accepted and ultimately celebrated here. A tailored customer experience, incredible service, and when all is said and done an amazing outcome: these are the things The Garden Medical Spa brings to Charleston. The cookie-cutter approach to aesthetics and beauty where everyone starts to look the same is not what we offer. Each of our staff members is rigorously trained in order to carefully curate the outcome each client wishes to achieve. A natural result, yourself, just brighter. I invite our prospective clients to research our thousands of before and after photos all over social media and the internet."

When Dr. Mirmanesh was asked about future locations, he delightfully hinted a North Palm Beach, FL, location is opening next month and Philadelphia, PA, suburbs later in 2022. "Gardens grow everywhere," Dr. Mirmanesh stated jovially.

After over a year of research and development, a private skin care line developed by Dr. Mirmanesh, only available at The Garden Medical Spa, will debut in late 2022 as well.

For more information about The Garden Medical Spa and their five other locations in Voorhees, NJ; Collingswood, NJ; Sewell, NJ; Northfield, NJ; and Pinellas Park, FL, visit www.thegardenmedspa.com, Instagram the_garden_med_spa, Email info@thegardenmedspa.com, Phone (854) 800-1005

