GOBEL Acquires Ghiorsi & Sorrenti, Inc. to Create Healthcare Philanthropy Powerhouse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was announced today that GOBEL, the world's leading firm in consulting and technology for healthcare philanthropy, has acquired Ghiorsi & Sorrenti, Inc. (GSI), a 30+ year veteran in healthcare fundraising and campaign management. This deal will expand the company's campaign planning and management offerings.

It was just 12 years ago that Gobel opened its doors with one client, one employee and a focus on grateful patient philanthropy. Fast forward to 2022 - Gobel has now become the healthcare philanthropy industry leader with 250 active clients, 600 prior engagements, 50 full-time employees, a completed equity investment round and an expansive portfolio of consulting and technology solutions for healthcare organizations. With the integration of GSI, Gobel will now include 65 employees, nearly 300 active clients and more than 1,000 prior engagements.

"We are grateful for the trust our clients have shown us to be their partner in growth. While we are proud of what we've accomplished in the last decade, we're just getting started. The integration of Gobel and GSI is an important next step for us. The depth and breadth of experience among their employees, their evidence-based approach to campaign planning and management and their 33-year history of successful client engagements and personal relationships are unmatched in our industry," said Chad Gobel, founder and CEO of Gobel.

Co-founded in 1989 by Peter W. Ghiorse and Dan Sorrenti, GSI is a recognized industry leader in providing campaign counsel and management services to the full spectrum of healthcare systems and organizations all across the U.S. With campaign goals at significant eight, nine, and ten-figure levels, GSI has partnered with its clients in raising nearly $10 billion.

"Gobel's spectacular rise is nothing short of remarkable," says Peter W. Ghiorse, MBA, FAHP, Chair and CEO, GSI, along with being the former Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) Board Chairman in 1988, and later Chairman of the AHP Foundation and in 2011 the recipient of AHP's Si Seymour award, AHP's highest honor. "In my 50 years in the field, I've never seen such an impressive track record. So, as we thought about GSI's future, we realized that teaming up with Gobel made a lot of sense for our company, our employees and our clients."

"Gobel and GSI both have cultures that place a priority on investing in people," says Dan Sorrenti, GSI founding partner and president with 40-years' experience as an accomplished healthcare philanthropy consultant. "We also share a strong commitment to customer service — getting the job done and delivering extraordinary value to our clients and results for their campaigns. I am excited for what this partnership means to our employees and clients."

GOBEL is the world's leading consulting and technology firm in healthcare philanthropy. They offer clients the most comprehensive solution for building a robust philanthropy program, using data and analytics to advise clients in grateful patient programs, major gifts training, clinician engagement, fundraising strategy, campaign planning and more. GOBEL also provides clients with primary and secondary research, along with peer analysis and benchmarking. Its team of 65 seasoned healthcare development professionals and clinicians comes from the top medical centers in the nation. They bring more than 750 years of collective healthcare philanthropy experience to their client engagements and have worked with over 1,000 hospitals and health systems in their history.

