Tecogen Receives Order for Three Tecochill Chillers for Connecticut High School

WALTHAM, MA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order for three 400 ton Tecochill chiller systems by a municipality in Connecticut. The chillers will provide seasonal cooling at a high school in southwestern Connecticut with the free hot water used for dehumidification. The 1,200 tons of Tecochill chillers replace a different manufacturer’s aging and inefficient absorption chiller system and will reduce carbon emissions by more than 1,100 tons per year compared to the existing cooling plant.

The purchase of the Tecochill chillers includes one year of service and maintenance, and it is anticipated that the municipality will enter into a long-term service and maintenance agreement for the three new chillers. Tecogen has provided maintenance services for the municipality for over 20 years from its Connecticut service center for existing Tecochill chillers at the high school and an elementary school in the district.

“While the greenhouse gas reductions anticipated from switching to the Tecochill chillers were very compelling, it was the substantial cost savings that drove the sale to this municipality,” noted Benjamin Locke, CEO of Tecogen. “Electric rates in southwestern Connecticut are among the highest in the country, making the Tecochill solution a very cost-effective energy saving measure.”

The sale was facilitated by Clover Corporation, Tecogen’s manufacturers’ representative in Connecticut for over twenty years. Clover has facilitated sales of dozens of Tecochill chillers throughout the state.

