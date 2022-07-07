Taboola Announces New, Exclusive Two-Year Deal with MediaNews Group, Extending Partnership with Tribune Publishing to 10 Years

NEW YORK, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new two-year deal with MediaNews Group . The agreement also officially extends Taboola’s multi-year partnership with Tribune Publishing to 10 years. Tribune Publishing was purchased by MediaNews Group’s majority owner, Alden Global Capital, in 2021.



Under the agreement, MediaNews Group will incorporate Taboola Feed , a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content for a more engaging experience. Tribune Publishing has previously leveraged Taboola Feed across its network of sites including the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun, the Orlando Sentinel, Virginia’s Daily Press and more. Taboola will now be MediaNews Group’s new partner for all sites including LA Daily News, Colorado Daily, the Boston Herald and the Saratogian, among others.

MediaNews Group will also explore the option to adopt additional Taboola offerings including high impact mid article placements, which provide new opportunities for brand advertisers to tap into their large audiences in brand safe and highly visible formats. Additionally, MediaNews Group will consider integrating Homepage For You , a new capability that helps editors power their homepages, their most visited and prominent section of their website, to capture attention by leveraging Taboola’s advanced A.I. and proven recommendation platform – the same technology used by over 9,000 global publishers.

Brian Vigil, Senior Director of Product at MediaNews Group said: “Upon becoming affiliates and working more closely with Tribune Publishing – which came with many opportunities, including expanded readership across the U.S. – we realized how important it is to find a single vendor that was a clear leader in recommendations to unify our approach to growth. We’ve seen firsthand how Taboola has successfully worked with Tribune Publishing to keep readers engaged while also finding new ways for their business to succeed, so we’re especially excited for our complete transition over to Taboola.”

“MediaNews Group and Tribune Publishing have a noteworthy mission of bringing local news that informs and inspires to a massive audience in the U.S.,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder at Taboola. “The relationship that continues with MediaNews Group is built on years of trust that we've established with Tribune Publishing to support that readership with recommendations that can help the publishers grow. We are pleased to continue to work with such well-known names in news, and add even more reputable sites to our roster.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statements on Form F-1 and F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About MediaNews Group

MediaNews Group (MNG) is a Denver, Colorado-based newspaper publisher, with local news and information websites and mobile apps offering rich multimedia experiences for communities across the nation. A leader in local, multi-platform news and information, MediaNews Group is distinguished by its award-winning, original content and high quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets. Transforming the future of media, the company prides itself on sharing engaging stories that inform, inspire, and connect with readers across a diverse collection of trusted local media brands.

Contact

Dave Struzzi

dave.s@taboola.com

