Leslie Marshall of Morningstar Named President of American Marketing Association Chicago Chapter

CHICAGO, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Leslie Marshall, Head of Experiential Marketing at Morningstar, Inc., is the chapter's new president. Marshall has served on the AMA Chicago Board for three years and has been a member since 2015. The AMA Chicago chapter also welcomed four new board members to its leadership.

"As the nation's largest American Marketing Association chapter in the country, we continue to elevate and expand our educational and networking offerings to marketers in Chicago and across the country. The strength of our chapter is due in large part to our amazing volunteer leadership and the resources our board members have worked so hard to bring to the community," said Bonnie Massa, Executive Director of the AMA Chicago.

Under Leslie Marshall's direction as the AMA Chicago chapter president, the organization will continue to produce high-quality educational events and networking opportunities to bring unparalleled value to its members. Programs will be designed to reach marketers at all levels and feature leading marketing professionals from across the country as events transition to being offered virtually and in person.

"As a member of the AMA Chicago board since 2019. I'm delighted to serve as the chapter's president and collaborate with other marketing leaders in Chicago," said Marshall. "The insights and professional growth that I have experienced as a member and as a member of the Board of Directors are what continue to inspire my commitment to the Chicago chapter."

The chapter's new board members include Donna Wiencek, President and Founder, ISRCS - Innovative Solutions Research & Consulting Services, who will serve as Director of Marketing Insights; Lidia Varesco Racoma, Certified Brand Strategist & Marketing Designer at Lidia Varesco Design, will serve as Director of Communications; Kevin Davis, Director, Marketing & Communications at Erie Family Health Center, will serve as Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; and Josh Blacksmith, Senior Director of Global Consumer Relationships and Engagement at Kimberly-Clark, will serve as a Member at Large.

The executive committee includes Leslie Marshall, President; Shannon Lee, Immediate Past President; Chris McGuire, President-elect; Ashley Schmitz, Secretary; John Garcia, Treasurer; and Bonnie Massa, Executive Director.

Other board members include Lauren Banks, VP of Membership; Kara Lineal, VP of Strategic Relations; Julia Parisot, VP of Sponsorship; Dean Petrulakis, Director of Sponsorship; Karolyn Raphael, VP of Communications; Michelle Robin, VP of Programming; and members-at-large Shanita Baraka Akintonde, MBA, M.Ed, DTM, and Lauren McCadney.

Take your career to the next level and become a smarter marketer by joining the American Marketing Association Chicago. Sign up online. AMA Chicago membership includes access to six local Chicago workshop events, six "Connex" events, four Signature Series speaker events, and two Career Connections events.

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 85 years strong. AMA provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Visit amachicago.org.

