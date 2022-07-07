Caldwell Sutter Capital, Inc. Welcomes Omar Ganoom and Rob Crotty; Announces new office in Columbus, Ohio, dedicated to serving the finance needs of State & Political sub-divisions and developers

SAUSALITO, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Sutter Capital (“CSC”) announced today that Omar Ganoom and Rob Crotty have joined the firm and will lead the CSC expansion into Ohio with their combined expertise in public finance, housing, and healthcare finance. Both professionals recently worked closely together at their previous firm, Boenning and Scattergood.

Omar Ganoom joins CSC as a managing director with over 35 years’ experience, working with political sub-divisions such as states, counties and institutions of higher education. At CSC, Ganoom will continue working closely with tax exempt entities on matters of investment banking, underwriting, private placements and asset management services.

Rob Crotty joins CSC as a senior vice president, serving the investment banking and finance needs of housing and healthcare developers. Crotty works closely with for profit and nonprofit developers, helping them raise capital through private placements, for construction, bridge and permanent financing. He also arranges FHA and USDA agency insured financings for market rate and affordable multifamily housing, as well as skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, independent living and active adult facilities.

“We are excited to add Omar and Rob to our CSC platform, and believe they are an excellent addition to our established public finance group. Both Omar and Rob are experienced investment professionals with strong ties to their existing clientele with excellent reputations,” said President of CSC, Joe Helmer, CFA.

About Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc.

CSC is a financial services firm headquartered in Sausalito, CA. Founded in 1982, CSC offers investment advisory, municipal advisory, and public finance banking to its clients, which includes managed advisory accounts, fixed income portfolio management and fixed income trading. CSC operates as a registered investment adviser, a broker-dealer, and a municipal advisor serving clients nationwide.

Contact info:

Joe Helmer,

CFA Caldwell Sutter Capital, Inc

30 Liberty Ship Way #3225

Sausalito, CA 94965-1757

415-367-4981 (direct)