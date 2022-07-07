Incident IQ Wins Tech & Learning Best of Show Award

ATLANTA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ, the workflow management platform built for K-12 districts, took home two Tech & Learning's "Best of Show" awards at the ISTELive 22 event in New Orleans. iiQ Assets and iiQ Ticketing were each recognized by a panel of tech-savvy educators from around the country.

iiQ Ticketing helps K-12 support staff easily and intelligently manage hardware, software, and systems-related help requests. iiQ Ticketing features a suite of tools that lets users quickly submit help requests, while providing IT teams with data-rich tickets. API-driven MDM and SIS integrations reduce the need for manual input and securely sync district data with the Incident IQ platform.

iiQ Assets revolutionizes K-12 asset management with deployment, collection, auditing, and management tools. Features like Rollout Scout get devices assigned to students quickly and accurately, while auditing and reporting tools help districts maintain accurate device counts year-round.

Both iiQ Assets and iiQ Ticketing are specifically designed to meet the needs of today's K-12 districts. The educational technology footprint is growing in K-12 schools, and districts require solutions built for the unique demands of 1:1 device programs and blended learning curriculums.

"We are greatly honored by this award for not one, but two, of our solutions," said Travis Collins, Incident IQ CEO. "Our mission is to revolutionize the way K-12 school districts provide and manage services, in order to better support teaching and learning. iiQ Ticketing and iiQ Assets are a huge part of accomplishing that mission, and we're honored for the recognition."

"It was great to be back in person at ISTELive22 and see so many examples of innovation on the exhibit hall floor," says Christine Weiser, content director for Tech & Learning. "Our judges chose the following winners as examples of excellence in terms of value, quality, ease of use, and versatility. Congratulations to our winners!"



Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 49 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

