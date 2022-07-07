SPYR, Inc. and Polte Corporation Announce Collaboration to Enhance Two GeoTraq Models

THE WOODLANDS, TX, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – SPYR, INC. (OTCQB: SPYR), a diversified technology company developing products leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) for consumer use and large-scale applications and industries is pleased to announce developments for its recent acquisition GeoTraq.

Polte Corporation, the leader in advanced Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, and GeoTraq Inc., a Mobile IoT module manufacturer and connectivity provider, are pleased to confirm a collaboration to embed Polte location technologies into two new GeoTraq NB-IoT/ LTE-M modules: the Tracker-Module GT-TM100 and Sensor-Module GT-SM100.

Polte’s C-LoC location solution enables GeoTraq to eliminate the need for GPS / GNSS radios by leveraging globally available Mobile IoT (NB-IoT and LTE-M) networks. In addition to providing wide-area outdoor coverage from rural to dense urban, Polte’s location solution enables highly-accurate tracking indoors, even when objects are inside vehicles or in shipping containers. Polte’s cloud-based secure from chip-to-cloud software solution enables unprecedented reach for locating things wherever they are.

GeoTraq’s Tracker-Module GT-TM100 is designed specifically for low-cost asset tracking and other location-based intelligent use cases. The module’s ultra-small 16 x 12 mm form factor allows it to be incorporated into almost any existing or new battery powered machine, tool, or product to provide intelligent insights.

GeoTraq’s Sensor-Module GT-SM100 offers the fastest, most secure, and efficient Mobile IoT connectivity. The GT-SM100 includes both an eSIM and connectors for easy attachment of antennas, batteries, and a variety of sensors, including temperature, flow, pressure, humidity, motion, acceleration, and more. The Sensor-Module GT-SM100 operates by transmitting small packets of data for scheduled reports or trigger-based event alerts, which GeoTraq expects will be configured using the GeoTraq’s WebTraq™ portal and integrated to the customer’s choice of IoT platforms for visualization.

Polte CEO Ed Chao explained, “We see a huge market opportunity for low-cost, battery powered IoT asset trackers across many industry verticals from shipping & transportation to manufacturing to tracking everyday objects. We are at the very beginning of what is possible with Mobile IoT.”

“Polte’s positioning technologies together with GeoTraq’s innovative Mobile IoT modules deliver on the promise of the Internet of Things. The most common everyday objects will now be able to connect at an extremely low cost with very low power,” added Chao.

GeoTraq Chief Technology Officer and 30-year wireless industry veteran, Pierre Parent, stated, “We have been working with Polte for over a year and they have a superior technology for adding location services to our small, low-cost line of Mobile IoT modules. We believe that the business world has not fully grasped the changes that are occurring in the tracking industry and the advancements that positioning on the LTE radio channel will provide. Historical tracking solutions use GPS, which adds $3–$4 in extra component costs and produces a significant drain on the battery life. If your goal is to build a disposable tracking tag for less than $10 to monitor critical materials and packages while they are in the mail, GPS is a non-starter. It’s too bulky, expensive, and probably won’t work indoors. Polte resolves these problems for us, allowing GeoTraq to produce a low-cost module with enhanced location positioning technology.”

About Polte:

Polte, the innovator of Cloud Location over Cellular (C-LoC) technology, provides disruptive, low-cost indoor and outdoor IoT location solutions that empower enterprises with unprecedented, real-time visibility into all the things that matter. Leveraging global 4G and 5G cellular signals, Polte transforms what is possible with asset tracking by driving heightened accessibility and greater speed to ROI for supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, and a wide range of other sectors. For more information, visit us at www.polte.com or stay up to date with everything Polte by following us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets and also through its subsidiary GeoTraq develops and manufactures fully entirely self-contained, ultra-small Mobile mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules: Trackertracker-M modules for asset tracking and location-based services, and Sensorsensor-M modules used for remote monitoring. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About GeoTraq

We have a vision for a simple, smart, connected world. We empower that vision through our self-contained, fully integrated mobile IoT modules. Our modules are designed with a small plug-and-play form factor for easy attachment of antenna, battery and sensors. Combined with low-cost connectivity, GeoTraq creates real ROI for all customers.

