Small Caliber Ammunition Market to Hit USD 9.41 Billion by 2022-2029 | Rising Utilization of Guns for Personal Security to Boost Market Growth

Pune, India, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global small caliber ammunition market size was USD 7.90 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 8.00 billion in 2022 to USD 9.41 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 2.35% in the 2022-2029 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Small Caliber Ammunition Market, 2022-2029.”

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Pandemic Positively Impacted Market due to Insecurity among Population

The crisis of COVID-19 pandemic has averagely influenced the defense and commercial ammunition industry, but the market research has demonstrated moderate growth in 2020 & 2021 and is predicted to bolster during the forecast period. During COVID-19 period, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) anticipated that in the initial quarter of 2020, 40% of the firearms were bought by first-time purchasers. This encouraged the demand and sales for ammunition, thus fostering the market growth of small-caliber ammunition.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/small-caliber-ammunition-market-102795

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Aguila Ammunition (Mexico)

BAE Systems (U.K.)

Denel SOC Ltd (South Africa)

General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.)

Nammo AS (Norway)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Olin Corporation (U.S.)

RAUG Group (Switzerland)

Remington Arms Company LLC (U.S.)

Sellier & Ballot (Czech Republic)

Vista Outdoor, Inc. (U.S.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

KNDS N.V. (France)

Thales Group (France)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 7.90 Billion Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 9.41 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 2.35% during 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2018- 2020 Forecast Years 2022- 2029 Segments Covered By Caliber Analysis, By Application Analysis Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Companies Covered in Small Caliber Ammunition Market are Aguila Ammunition (Mexico), BAE Systems (U.K.), Denel SOC Ltd (South Africa), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Nammo AS (Norway), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), Olin Corporation (U.S.), RAUG Group (Switzerland) , Remington Arms Company LLC (U.S.), Sellier & Ballot (Czech Republic), Vista Outdoor, Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), KNDS N.V. (France), Thales Group (France) and Other key players Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/small-caliber-ammunition-market-102795

Segments:

5.56*45 and 7.62*39/54r Caliber Segment to Gather Traction

Based on caliber, the market is segmented into 223 Remington, 308 Winchester, 9mm Luger, 45 auto/ACP, 380 ACP, 357 Magnum, 10 Gauge, 12 Gauge, 40 S&W, 20 Gauge, 22LR, 50 BMG, 6.5 Grendel, 7.62*39/54r, 5.56*45, 0.338 Lapua, 30-06 Springfield, and others. Among these, the 22LR caliber segment holds the highest share in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of caliber in handguns as well as rifles worldwide.

Huge Embracement of Handguns and Rifles in Military and Homeland Security Operations to Fuel Growth

Based on application, the market is classified into commercial and military & homeland security. The commercial segment is further grouped into shooting sports & hunting and self-defense.

Growing Demand for Bullets for Hunting and Sports Shooting to Nurture Growth



By bullet type, the market is classified into lead, copper, brass, and others. The copper bullet segment is predicted to display notable growth owing to the massively constant performance and lightweight aspects of copper bullets.

The market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Report Coverage:

The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market of small caliber ammunition. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/small-caliber-ammunition-market-102795

Drivers and Restraints:



Rising Utilization of Guns for Personal Security to Boost Market Growth

Small caliber ammunition is primarily utilized for civilian uses such as sports shooting, hunting, personal safety, and others. Rising occurrences of mass shootings, particularly in the U.S. and Australia, rising terrorism activities, and growing demand from defense forces are fueling the market growth. Additionally, an escalation in the production of handguns, shotguns, light machine guns, short range rifles, and large gun imports and exports across the world are also assisting the growth of the market.

However, governmental guidelines and norms concerning the ownership of guns and ammunition vary among nations. Consequently, small arms and ammunition original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) face numerous difficulties posed by the strict government rules and prolonged certification procedures. This may hinder the global small caliber ammunition market growth.

Regional Insights:



North America to Dominate due to Surging Defense Expenditure

North America is predicted to be the dominating region in the market during the forecast period. The region’s dominance is accredited to the escalating defense spending and military modernization programs in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Asia Pacific will observe remarkable growth during 2022-2029. The growth is accredited to the growing number of terrorist activities in Asian nations, rising political conflicts, and surging investments from numerous nations on defense operations and military modernization programs throughout the region.

In Europe, the existence of fundamental and powerful companies will fuel the regional market growth. It held a decent small caliber ammunition market share.

Check Discount:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/check-discount/small-caliber-ammunition-market-102795

Competitive Landscape:

Prime Players Sign Notable Agreements to Make Significant Changes in Market

The players functioning in the market often employ various tactics that will help the market to grow and increase product demand. Among the available strategies, one such remarkable strategy to extend the business opportunity is signing multimillion bonds with government bodies and safeguarding a profitable revenue for their own company.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Market Trends Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Region Wise Small Caliber Ammunition Manufacturers/ Retailers/Suppliers

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Small Caliber Ammunition Market Impact of COVID-19 on Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/small-caliber-ammunition-market-102795

Key Industry Development:

June 2020: The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) engaged in a deal with Winchester Ammunition for the delivery of 9mm frangible ammunition. The value of the bond is worth USD 38 million. The ammunition will be utilized for indoor/ outdoor close quarter battle (CQB) training.

Read Related Insights:

Small Arms Market Size, Share, Growth | Global Trends, [2020-2027]

Small Drone Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Report, 2028

Small Satellite Market Size, Growth & Global Forecast [2028]

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com