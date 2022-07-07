Global Professional Acne Medication Market to Reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030, highlights a report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global professional acne medication market generated USD 2.80 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of market dynamics and leading players of the market. Moreover, the research analyzes major segments based on country and region to outline the performance of each segment and its sub-segments.

With extensive analysis of every aspect of the market presented in 400 pages with the help of 541 tables and 266 figures, the report helps leading players, startups, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for achieving sustainable growth and gaining a strong foothold in the professional acne medication industry.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/professional-acne-medication-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 2.80 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 5.45 billion CAGR 7.2% No. of Pages 400 Tables 541 Figures 266 Segments covered Distribution Channel, Acne Type, Therapeutic Class, Formulation, and Geography. Drivers Rise in prevalence of acne diseases Surge in levels of pollution and its adverse impact on the skin Unhealthy lifestyle of urban population Opportunities Huge untapped potential in the emerging economies The development of effective medication with lesser side effects

The research provides a detailed account of drivers, growth-inhibiting factors, and opportunities of the global professional acne medication market. As per the report, rise in prevalence of acne diseases, unhealthy lifestyle of urban population, surge in levels of pollution and its adverse impact on the skin, and changes in hormone levels drive the growth of the market. However, the side effects of acne medication including dry skin, skin irritation, and skin redness hinder the market growth. Also, the presence of alternative treatments inhibits the growth.



Outlining the opportunities that play a crucial role in expanding the professional acne medication market size, the Lead Analyst for the Life Sciences & Healthcare category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “There is a huge untapped potential for skin care medications in the emerging economies that market players can tap into. Moreover, the development of effective medication with lesser side effects creates new opportunities in the coming years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/professional-acne-medication-market

The study provides a detailed segmentation of the global professional acne medication market based on distribution channel, acne type, therapeutic class, formulation, and geography. It also offers detailed analysis of each sub-segment of these segments. Based on distribution channel, the research sub-segments the market into med spa, dermatologist, aestheticians, and other professional channels. On the basis of acne type, the report bifurcates the market into non-inflammatory acne and inflammatory acne.

By therapeutic class, the research further classifies the market into retinoids, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid, antibiotics, and others. Among these sub-segments, the retinoids segment is further divided into topical retinoid & combination retinoid and oral retinoid (isoretinion). Moreover, the antibiotics segment is sub-classified into topical antibiotic & combination antibiotics and oral antibiotics. On the basis of formulation, the report sub-segments the market into topical medications and oral medications. Such detailed analysis is useful for market players in taking necessary steps for expanding their professional acne medication market share.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on region, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The research also stated that North America held the lion’s share of the global professional acne medication market in 2021. This is due to increase in adoption of skin care products, surge in awareness regarding new drugs, and the presence of pipeline drugs by leading pharmaceutical companies. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the considerable growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for acne therapeutics, increase in healthcare expenditure, and surge in awareness related to new therapeutics that have capabilities to replace the existing ones.

With a thorough analysis of each region and country on the basis of abovementioned segments and sub-segments, the report is aimed at assisting market players and investors in expanding their businesses and investments in specific segments and regions.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/professional-acne-medication-market/inquire-before-buying

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players to outlines the competitive scenario of the global professional acne medication market. It analyzes leading market players including Almirall SA., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Galderma S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Pfizer Inc., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The research also discusses the strategies adopted by them to gain competitive edge and make an international mark.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/professional-acne-medication-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Biopharmaceutical Market by Product (Monoclonal Antibody, Interferon, Insulin, Growth and Coagulation Factor, Erythropoietin, Vaccine, Hormone, And Others) and by Application (Oncology, Blood Disorder, Metabolic Disease, Infectious Disease, Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disease, Immunology, And Others)- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2030

Antibiotics Market by Type (Cephalosporins, Penicillins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides), by Spectrum (broad-spectrum, narrow-spectrum), by Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, Folic Acid Synthesis Inhibitors) by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, And Hospitals Pharmacy) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Analgesics Market by Type (Non-opioids and Opioids) and by Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Rectal, Transdermal, and Topical) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.