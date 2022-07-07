New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Gaming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Device, By Gamer Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291024/?utm_source=GNW

The global cloud gaming market size is estimated to reach USD 20.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 45.8% from 2022 to 2030. As cloud storage has gained a more secure position over onsite storage, this has affected the gaming industry. Through cloud gaming services, gamers can access high-quality interactive games remotely without bearing the additional cost of expensive computer systems. The growing number of gamers globally has directed affected the market.



Market growth is likely to be aided by increased investments in 5G technology and affordable access to various cloud-based games.Furthermore, market participants have collaborated with telecom firms to supply cloud gaming services worldwide.



AAA Games are readily available on the cloud gaming platforms, and companies are expanding gaming portfolios to have a competitive advantage. For instance, in December 2021, LG Electronics worked with Google Stadia to bring the latter’s cloud gaming service to LG Smart TVs operating webOS 5.0 and 6.0.



Game studios embrace industry-wide revolution, pushing the limits of technology and producing constantly updated gaming experiences that scale to millions of players. For instance, AWS has integrated purpose-built game creation capabilities – such as AWS solutions, AWS services, and AWS Partners – with six solution areas to assist developers in developing, testing, and growing their games.



COVID-19 has proved advantageous for the market.As people around the globe began adhering to pandemic norms and restrictions, there was a need for entertainment.



While cloud gaming services were available before the pandemic, they gained popularity, and many companies entered the cloud gaming industry. For instance, in October 2020, The Facebook Company, now known as Meta, launched cloud gaming services, particularly for mobile users.



• Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% of the global market, owing to the rise in trends towards smartphone gaming.

• The file streaming industry is expected to increase at a roughly 46.0% percent CAGR over the forecast years. File streaming enables users to play games only after a partial download and allows game developers to cut the expense of creating media and sending out fixes to players; consequently, the file streaming segment is witnessing growth quickly.

• In terms of gamer type, the casual gamers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of more than 45% during the forecast period. The relevancy of smartphones and devices may be credited to the segment’s growth.

