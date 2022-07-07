Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP Expands Into Employment Law

ALBANY, N.Y., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP is thrilled to announce the addition of its Employment Law department, led by attorney Kelly A. Magnuson.

Magnuson began her legal career in the personal injury practice field in 1998. Over the last decade, Magnuson has developed a practice focused on employment law. Her caseload has included representing employees that have experienced discrimination, sexual harassment, USERRA violations, and NYS and federal wage and hour violations. Her cases are filed in both federal and state court in New York State as well as with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), The New York Division of Human Rights (NYSDHR), the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration ("OSHA").

"Martin, Harding & Mazzotti decided to expand our service into employment law in an effort to more fully serve our client base," said Managing Partner Paul Harding. "Far too often, we've heard horror stories from our existing clients regarding their place of work. It was clear there was a need for additional support, and we were able to find an exceptionally talented and experienced attorney to meet that need."

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP is proud to welcome Kelly Magnuson aboard and the firm is delighted to be able to help workers in the area get the treatment and justice they deserve.

About Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP®

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP® is a personal injury law firm whose practice is limited to protecting the rights of those wrongfully injured as a result of negligence. If someone has been injured, they can call the experienced team of auto accident attorneys toll-free at 1.800.LAW.1010 (1-800-529-1010). Based in Albany, New York, the law firm has a storied history of actively engaging its community, including The Legal Project, an organization in which Paul Harding has taken an active role. The Legal Project is a private, non-profit organization that provides a variety of no/low-cost legal services to the working poor, victims of domestic violence and other under-served individuals in the Capital Region.

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti, LLP®

1 Wall Street

Albany, NY 12205

Contact: Henry Nahal

Telephone: 518-556-3459

Email: henry.nahal@1800law1010.com

