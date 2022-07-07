NO HANDS. NO FEET. NO LIMITS. Quad Limb Deficient Teen Showcases the True Power of Sport Through Inspiring Movie Releasing July 12th

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taikuli Productions and Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) present the inspiring true story of Landis Sims, a 16-year-old competitive baseball player born without hands and feet. Landis: Just Watch Me is set to premiere on July 12, 2022 on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and cable platforms in the US and Canada.

Landis: Just Watch Me chronicles the journey of the limb deficient Indiana teenager who trains and plays differently as he strives to make his varsity high school baseball team. Viewers will witness the eight-year journey of Landis growing from a plucky little leaguer into a dedicated young man defying the odds on and off the baseball diamond every day. With the support of the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), Landis has overcome extraordinary obstacles and continues to prove that anything is possible. The movie celebrates the power of sport and human spirit.

Set on achieving his goal of motivating other kids to “live without limits,” Landis launches the movie’s release with a nationwide Major League Baseball (MLB) stadium tour, which will include throwing out the first pitch for the Yankees, Padres, Giants and Astros games. During some tour stops, Landis will give sports-related grants to local kids with physical challenges on behalf of the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

“Landis is changing the game. He’s changing perceptions about what’s possible when your lifelong dream to play baseball and the challenges to do so come true. What Landis accomplishes without hands or feet as an athlete and how that transcends sport is on full display in this film,” says Bob Babbitt, CAF Co-Founder and Executive Producer of Landis: Just Watch Me.

LANDIS’ NO LIMITS MLB Stadium Tour launches with throwing the first pitch at the New York Yankees game on July 12th, to coincide with the film’s release date. His tour comes full circle with a homecoming, where he and filmmaker, Eric Cochran of Taikuli Productions, originally started this journey together eight years ago.

“I was so impressed by Landis’ charisma and can-do attitude. Even at 8 years old, he inspired the people around him to be better and do more. I knew that I had to capture and share his story,” says Eric Cochran, Director/Producer of Landis: Just Watch Me.

Throughout the film, Landis gains wisdom and inspiration from some of MLB’s best players, including San Diego Padres’ pitcher, Joe Musgrove.

“I feel like I could probably learn a little more from him than he can learn from me,” says Joe Musgrove, Padres’ pitcher. “I think you have to be able to put yourself out there and not be afraid to fail and be willing to get back up and try again. I mean, he's done that his whole life.”

Landis will continue his tour to San Diego, where he will be reunited with Musgrove, who is now his friend and mentor. Padres’ fans will witness their special bond first-hand during the July 15, 2022 game when a behind-the-scenes video will premiere on the game's big screen the night Landis is in town to throw out the first pitch.

Before throwing out his third MLB “first pitch” at a Giants game, Landis will spend time in San Francisco meeting up with former Giants pitcher, Dave Drevecky, who retired after his arm and shoulder to cancer. Together, they will participate in a Giants pre-game event with San Francisco Little League’s Challenger Division, which provides an opportunity for any child over five years old with a disability (physical or cognitive) to play baseball in an informal, supportive environment.

Landis’ July ballpark tour concludes in Houston with a special pre-game film screening with the Astros Foundations’ youth organization. He will once again throw the first pitch at the Astros’ home game against the Mariners.

With no hands, no feet and no limits, Landis: Just Watch Me will have you understand that anything is possible with the right mindset and hard work. The film is available to rent or buy in the US and Canada on major digital platforms and cable platforms on July 12, 2022, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, ATT-U-Verse, Comcast / Xfinity, Cox, Dish, Direct-TV, Google Play, Sling, Spectrum and Verizon Fios.

To follow Landis and his journey to inspire families on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @LandisMovie.

LANDIS’ NO LIMITS TOUR JULY EVENTS:

July 10: Nationals Park - Össur Prosthetics Running Clinic with CAF (Washington DC)

July 11: Yankee Stadium - Landis mentors CAF athletes for Yankee’s HOPE week (Bronx, New York)

July 12: Yankee Stadium - Landis throws out the first pitch Yankees vs. Reds (Bronx, New York)

July 14: Landis: Just Watch Me Film special screening event (CAF Headquarters, San Diego, CA)

Film special screening event (CAF Headquarters, San Diego, CA) July 15: Petco Park - Landis throws out the first pitch Padres vs Diamondbacks (San Diego, CA)

July 18: Landis: Just Watch Me Film Premiere (Newport Beach, CA)

Film Premiere (Newport Beach, CA) July 26: Landis: Just Watch Me Film special screening event with CAF and J.K. Albertsons Foundation (Boise, ID)

Film special screening event with CAF and J.K. Albertsons Foundation (Boise, ID) July 28: Oracle Park - Landis throws out the first pitch Giants vs Cubs (San Francisco, CA)

July 30: Minute Maid Park - Landis throws out the first pitch Astros vs Mariners (Houston, TX)

Media Kit: Landis: Just Watch Me Media Assets

Official Trailer: Landis: Just Watch Me

About Taikuli Productions

Taikuli Productions is a California-based production company dedicated to producing innovative nonfiction films that are not only visually stunning but reflect the nature of the human spirit. The company was founded in 2007 by Eric Cochran, who has over 25 years of experience conceiving, shooting, producing and directing a wide range of award-winning television. https://taikuli.com

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) is a world leader in helping people with physical challenges lead active, healthy lifestyles. CAF believes that participation in physical activity at any level increases self-esteem, encourages independence and enhances quality of life. Since 1994, more than $147 million has been raised and over 40,000 funding requests from people with physical challenges in all 50 states and over 70 countries have been satisfied. Additionally, CAF’s outreach efforts impact another 60,000 individuals each year. Whether it’s a $2,500 grant for a handcycle, helping underwrite a carbon fiber running foot not covered by insurance, or arranging enthusiastic encouragement from a mentor who has triumphed over a similar challenge, CAF’s mission is clear: give opportunities and support to those with the desire to live active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org.

