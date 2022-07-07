High Adoption of Super-automatic Coffee Machines Driving Market Growth in the United States, Finds Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coffee machine market in the United States is valued at US$ 5.5 billion in 2022, and is set to register a steady CAGR of 5.2% through 2032. The market registered yearly growth of 3.5% during 2017 to 2021, according to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



The world demands instant coffee in today’s fast-paced lifestyle. Thus, prominent coffee machine manufacturers in the United States are offering automatic coffee machines, wherein, consumers have to spend just 30-45 seconds to get coffee. This is estimated to propel the adoption of automated coffee machines that are powered by the latest modifications and fast-paced technology.

In addition, time-saving coffee brewing is gaining popularity among consumers to get instant coffee. Thus, market players are investing in research and developmental activities to improve automation features for the benefit of coffee addicts, leading rising demand for coffee machines in the United States.

Which Factor Can Restrain Demand Growth of Coffee Machines in the U.S.?

“High Cost of Automatic Coffee Machines”

Rise in the number of daily takeaway coffee consumers has become a popular element of the working population. The changing lifestyle of consumers is demanding rapid coffee serving services, leading to the up-gradation of the latest configurations of automatic coffee machines.

To adopt rapidly changing technology, prominent manufacturers are spending heavily on state-of-the-art products. Furthermore, this incorporation involves high costs, and this high cost of automatic coffee machines is expected to be a factor restraining market growth.

However, manufacturers are focusing on introducing coffee machines at an affordable cost, which may attract consumers towards them, supporting market growth to some extent over the coming years.

Key Segments Covered in the U.S. Coffee Machine Industry Survey

U.S. Coffee Machine Market by Type :



Drip Coffee Machines

Steam Coffee Machines Capsule Coffee Machines





U.S. Coffee Machine Market by Price Point :



Less Than US$ 2,000 Coffee Machines

US$ 2,000-4,000 Coffee Machines US$ 4,000-6,000 Coffee Machines Above US$ 6,000 Coffee Machines



U.S. Coffee Machine Market by Buyer Category :



Quick-Service Restaurants

Fast Food Restaurants Cafeterias Carryout Restaurants Full-Service Restaurants Fine-Dining Restaurants Casual Dining Restaurants Hotel and Club Foodservice Resorts Households Institutions Educational Institutions Hospitals Commercial Spaces Others





U.S. Coffee Machine Market by Sales Channel :



Offline Sales



Modern Trade Channels Retailers Franchised Stores Local Stores Others Online Sales Company/Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms





Development of Market

Prominent manufacturers of coffee machines in the United States are offering innovative coffee machines with digital displays, providing a professional experience to consumers, which is aiding in the expansion of the consumer base of companies in the market.

They are also significantly investing in research and development to launch innovative coffee machines with newer additions and advanced features, which is aiding in market development.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the United States coffee machine market are expanding their production lines to meet the growing demand for coffee-making systems. They are also investing in developing innovative coffee machines, such as introducing special coffee machines with new additions that are being highly embraced by consumers.

Automation in coffee machines and offering customized solutions are also supporting market growth.

The J.M. Smucker Company and JDE Peet announced a strategic collaboration in 2021. This partnership is likely to support the company in the liquid coffee business, leading to production, product development, and foodservice equipment innovation.

Farmer Bros Co. announced a strategic partnership with NuZee, Inc. in 2020 to provide access to manufacturing volume to roll out innovative coffee and tea products in the United States.

Key players in the U.S. Coffee Machine Market

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Sunbeam Products, Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Newell Brands

Farmer Bros Co.

National Presto Industries Inc.

LUIGI LAVAZZA S.P.A

Key Takeaways from U.S. Coffee Machine Market Study

The U.S. coffee machine market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% and reach a valuation of US$ 9.1 billion by the end of 2032.

During the years 2017-2021, coffee machine sales across the U.S. witnessed a CAGR of 3.5%.

Steam coffee machines hold a dominant market share of 69.5% and are projected to rise at 4.5% CAGR during the forecast years.

Under buyer category, quick service restaurants lead with 32.3% market share.

South-West U.S. dominates the market with 27.8% share and is projected to rise at 5.9% CAGR.

West U.S. and South-West U.S. together hold 52.3% share in the United States market.

