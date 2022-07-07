Antibiotic-Free Meat Market expected to surge to US$ 445 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibiotic-free meat market is set to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 11.6% to reach a market valuation of US$ 445 Bn by the end of 2032, as per detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research.



The FDA has approved the use of antibiotics in animals. This use of antibiotics has continuously increased over the past few years and has created antibiotic-resistant bacteria in animals. According to an FDA report, around 80% of antibiotics in the U.S. are used only for animals. Farmers use these antibiotics to speed up the growth of animals. Animals living in unsanitary conditions need antibiotics for the prevention of diseases.

Overuse of antibiotics in animals leads to the development of resistant bacteria and increasing antibiotic resistance. Drug-resistant bacteria decrease the effectiveness of antibiotics in humans. Consumer awareness about drug resistance to bacteria has increased, which has led to increased demand for antibiotic-free meat.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/23179

Moreover, the nutrition level of antibiotic-free meat is high. More consumers are demanding free-range, organic, and antibiotic-free meat. They are placing more importance on what is in their food.

Tyson Foods is the largest meat company and has reduced the use of antibiotics in its meat. The company produces meat according to FDA regulations and government guidelines, which prohibit the overuse of antibiotics in livestock.





Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for antibiotic-free meat is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% in the Middle East and Asia through 2032.

Market value of Oceania is estimated at US$ 19.89 Bn, which equals to a market share of 15.3%.

The Europe antibiotic-free meat market is currently pegged at 3,137,590 tons.

Growing consumer preference for natural, free from artificial additives in meat is positively influencing the sales of antibiotic-free meat. Based on end use, the household segment is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 12.1%

Although by product form, processed anti-biotic free meat holds the highest market share, the fresh meat segment is set to expand faster at a CAGR of 11.4%.





Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/23179

“Prominent suppliers of antibiotic-free meat are focusing on product development and expansion of their product portfolios through R&D. Providing high product quality, transparency about label claims, and expanding regional presence are among the strategies being adopted by key market players,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies involved in the supply of antibiotic-free meat are majorly focusing on expanding their product portfolios through constant research and development. They are also providing clean label antibiotic meat products, which helps maintain the transparency about their offerings.

In October 2019, Foster Farms introduced Bold Bites - on-the-go chicken snacks.

In May 2019, Saffron Road launched frozen bowls, inspired by Japanese noodles.

In March 2019, Applegate farms LLC introduced a new brand that uses small-batched production methods and pasture-raised meats to create culinary-inspired products.





Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/23179

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global antibiotic-free meat market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (bovine, swine, poultry, ovine), form (fresh, processed), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer (hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, e-Commerce, other retail stores)), across seven major regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com