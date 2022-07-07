CFA Society New York Veteran’s Roundtable Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: CFA Society New York (CFA NY), the local Society of the CFA Institute, visited the Nasdaq in Times Square yesterday, July 5th. CFA Society New York has been a leading forum for the investment community since 1937. CFA Society New York’s mission is to serve the needs of all members and investment professionals and to educate the investing public.

In honor of the occasion, Thomas Brigandi, CFA, Chair of the Board of Directors of CFA Society New York, rang the Closing Bell.

Where: Nasdaq – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

Webcast: A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell is available at: https://nasdaqbroadcast.wetransfer.com/downloads/8ad194f411a253ae8c04830c474f335020220705204414/68c600cd69ce83beb44e11f10ac33feb20220705204414/00a939

When: April 5, 2022 - 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Photos & More: See photos from the Closing Bell Ceremony and more at CFA Society New York's website, here: https://www.cfany.org/cfa-nys-veterans-roundtable-rings-the-nasdaq-stock-market-closing-bell/



About CFA Society New York Veterans Roundtable

The CFA Society New York interest groups (18 in total) are communities of like-minded individuals who share professional interests, build networks, and exchange actionable ideas. One of these interest groups, the Veterans Roundtable, was founded by Lance Widner, Matthew Noll, Chris Mendez and current Chair of the Veterans Roundtable, Won Palisoul.

The Veterans Roundtable is dedicated to supporting prior military service members through professional networking and finance education. Their mission is to establish the foundations from which our military veteran members can achieve leading positions in the financial world. They promote CFA Society New York and CFA Institute programs, while also being highly active in NYC regional and national-level veteran clubs and affairs.

Part of what attracts future generations of leaders to the military service is robust support groups that empower access to the fullest range of post-military career options, including the highest levels of finance. For more information, please visit: www.cfany.org

