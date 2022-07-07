The Aircraft Generators Market is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2022 to USD 7.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.1%

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Generators Market by Current Type, Type, Power Rating, Aircraft Technology, Platform, End Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291064/?utm_source=GNW





More electric and hybrid electric aircraft are part of the future of the aviation industry, with their adoption rate expected to significantly increase in the future.



Problems associated with conventional aircraft systems, such as cost, heating, fluid, and contamination, are eliminated in electrical solutions.Electrical systems are up to 80% more efficient than hydraulic actuators, as they come with a more efficient motor (without the issue of heating) and a lower risk of component damage.



Electrical systems are also environment-friendly and safer to use than conventional systems, which consist of hydraulic fluids that can damage the skin and cause poisoning or infection due to the high temperature. Therefore, the demand for electrical solutions has been continuously increasing, which, in turn, drives the aircraft generators market.



Fixed Wing segment to witness highest growth in the forecast period

By Platform, the fixed wing segment is expected to growth the highest in the forecast period.The increasing air traffic is contributing to increasing requirement for commercial aircraft across regions.



Increasing border tensions across regions are also a major factor for countries investing in tactical aircraft. These factors to contribute to growth of the fixed wing segment in the aircraft generator market.



VSCF generator to witness highest growth in the forecast period.

Based on type, the VSCF generators are witnessing highest growth in the forecast period.VSCF generators can accommodate flexible electrical architectures.



That is the components of the VSCF generators can be spread out across the aircraft in contrast with IDG generators where it needs to be mounted closer to the engine. This factor is driving aircraft designers to increasingly adopt the VSCF generators into their systems.



Major players operating in the aircraft generator market include Honeywell (US), General Electric (US), Collins Aerospace (US), Safran (France), Thales Group (France) among others. These key players offer aircraft generators and services to different key stakeholders.



