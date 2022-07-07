The Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8%

New York, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market by Product, End User - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291062/?utm_source=GNW

The growth in this market is attributed to the rapid decentralization of pharmacies, growing geriatric population to increased adoption of automated dispensing systems, and growing investments for healthcare infrastructure development. However, the stringent regulations that delay product launches retrain the growth of this market.



Based on product, the automated medication dispensing and storage systems segment holds the largest market share in 2021

Based on products, the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated medication dispensing and storage systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated tabletop counters, automated medication compounding systems, and other pharmacy automation systems.In 2021, the automated medication dispensing and storage systems segment accounted for the largest share of this market, primarily due to the increasing occurrence of medication errors and the implementation of stringent regulatory guidelines for patient safety and medication dispensing across regions.



Automated medication dispensing and storage systems allow the care providers to dispense medication faster and more accurately with the help of in-built advanced features that allow medication storage, picking, dispensing, and labelling.



Based on type, the automated medication dispensing cabinets (ADC) segment accounted for the largest share of the automated medication dispensing and storage market

Based on type, the automated medication dispensing and storage systems market is segmented into robots/robotic automated dispensing systems, carousels, and automated dispensing cabinets (ADCs).In 2021, automated medication dispensing cabinets accounted for the largest share of this market.



These systems helps in the safer administration of drugs and increases process efficiency and also enable the effective and economical utilization of professional resources available within a healthcare facility.



The retail pharmacies end-user segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end users, the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market is segmented into inpatient pharmacies, outpatient pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and pharmacy benefit management organizations and mail-order pharmacies.The retail pharmacies segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



This is mainly due to the growing need to incorporate automated solutions in order to achieve faster workflow and maintain record accuracy.Pharmacy automation systems and solutions help in integrating and managing the entire pharmacy inventory and supply workflows.



Moreover, these solutions also assist the pharmacists in maintaining dispensed medication records and faster prescription filling, thereby making the workflow for accurate and limiting the chances of errors.



China is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

China is expected to register the highest growth in Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising geriatric population and increasing initiatives for development of healthcare infrastructure are expected to contribute to the growth of the pharmacy automation market in China.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

• By Country – Australia–45%, Japan–30%, China–20%, India- 3%, Others–2%



Key players in the Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market

The key players operating in the Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Yuyama Co., Ltd/Yuyama Mfg Co., Ltd (Japan), Omnicell, Inc. (US), KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany), TOSHO Co, Inc. (Japan), Cerner Corporation (US), TouchPoint Medical Solutions (US), Takazono Corporation (Japan), Capsa Healthcare (US), ARxIUM, Inc. (US), ScriptPro LLC (US), Tension Corporation (US), Meditech Pharmacy Management Solutions (Belgium), Willach Group (Germany), and Stäubli International (Switzerland).



