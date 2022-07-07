BLUETTI E-Gift Cards Make Shopping Easy and Affordable

LAS VEGAS, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopping for someone else but not sure what they'd prefer? BLUETTI E-Gift Card makes shopping easy and convenient. It's also a quicker way to pay and save more while making purchases at the BLUETTI online store.

Benefits at a glance

1. Gifts for all

2. Easy for use

3. Valid for life

Customers can purchase it to treat themselves or as a gift to someone special by sharing the Gift Code. It can be used to buy power stations, power banks, expansion battery packs, solar panels, accessories, and more. No need to make a rush deal since BLUETTI E-Gift Card has no expiration date.

How to purchase a BLUETTI E-Gift Card?

Multiple denominations include $999, $2,000, $3,000, $5,000, $6,000, and $8,000. First-time purchasers will get $20 off with an order of $1,000+.

Another budget-saving solution is that BLUETTI E-Gift Card supports installment payments, so customers purchase it any time they want without breaking the bank.

Double BLUETTI Bucks are rewarded! They will be earned both when the E-Gift Card is purchased and redeemed, which will be updated within three days after the purchase.

Though anyone is eligible to buy a BLUETTI E-Gift Card, discounts are exclusive for VIPs according to their VIP tiers. Please refer to the following chart:

Gift Cards Final Price VIP Tier 999, 2000, 3000 *0.98 Insider 5000, 8000,10000 *0.97 999, 2000, 3000, 5000, 8000, 10000 *0.96 Connoisseur 999, 2000, 3000, 5000, 8000, 10000 *0.95 Solar Expert 999, 2000, 3000, 5000, 8000, 10000 *0.94 Sogen Master

How to redeem BLUETTI E-Gift Card online?

Step 1

A Gift Code will be delivered via email once the purchase is made. Click "View gift card" to check the value and Gift Code.

Step 2

Enter the Gift Code at the checkout page. If not enough, the difference can be paid with another payment method.

Step 3

The balance will be updated after each purchase until it reaches zero. Then customers need to buy another E-Gift Card as they can't load the balance.



* Not redeemable at BLUETTI resellers, crowdfunding platforms, or for cash, and no refunds, or exchanges, except as required by law. At this time, the ONLY way to buy and redeem BLUETTI E-Gift Cards is via its online store https://www.bluettipower.com/.

Security reminder

Keep the Gift Code private and never display it to someone unknown since that may result in potential loss or theft. The value of the E-Gift Card will not be replaced in such cases.



About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at www.bluettipower.com.

