A1 Supplements is Pleased to Announce the Launch of Ayone Nutrition Featuring a Specialized Line-Up of Supplements

MIAMI, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Supplements, America's #1 Supplement Store, has launched Ayone Nutrition, offering a highly specialized lineup of nutritional supplements focused on some of today's most important health and wellness concerns. Quality and efficacy are of critical importance to Ayone Nutrition - their supplements are made in the USA from the highest quality natural ingredients, are formulated gluten-free and are also non-GMO.

A1 Supplements has been a pioneer and leader in the Nutritional Supplements industry for over 25 years. Drawing on that experience, and having the best materials, manufacturers, and information, they decided to bring their own line of best-in-class supplements to the consumer through their Ayone Nutrition brand.

Ayone's initial line-up of supplements is a carefully selected offering of products created with innovative formulas and using select ingredients. A1 Nutrition President, Manny Balani says, "Ayone Nutrition supplements are designed with the consumer in mind, to help them optimize their performance and health...this effort is very personal to us as we want to ensure we offer only the highest quality, most efficacious products, not just another version of what is already available in the market."

There are 14 products in the initial Ayone Nutrition lineup. Products are made in the USA from the highest quality ingredients - produced in a facility that is FDA Registered and is GMP Certified. Third-party testing is used to confirm ingredient quality and dosage levels to ensure maximum efficacy.

Value is a key cornerstone of Ayone Nutrition now and going forward. They want their consumers to receive more for their money - value pricing on robust formulas that will help them with their health and wellness regimen without breaking the bank.

The initial Ayone Nutrition lineup Includes:

Ultra-Joint Plus

Tribulus Extract

Platinum Turmeric

Oxy Burn Plus

Neuro Plus

Multi Collagen Complex

Melatonin Plus

Max Omega 3

L-Arginine Plus

Horny Goat Weed Plus

CoQ10

Biotin

Ashwagandha

Men's Multivitamin

With more to come ...

For complete information, visit: https://www.a1supplements.com/brands/ayone-nutrition/

Media Contact:

A1 Supplements

1606 NW 84th Ave.

Miami, FL 33126

865-977-9917

support@a1supplements.com

Related Images











Image 1: Ayone Nutrition





Ayone Specialized Line-Up of Supplements









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment