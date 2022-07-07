UltiSat Provides Communications Services to UNHCR, Tongogara Refugee Camp, in Support of Humanitarian Relief Efforts in Zimbabwe

CHANTILLY, Va., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UltiSat, a global provider of critical communications solutions, announced that it has partnered with UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, to provide satellite communications services in support of the humanitarian relief mission in the Tongogora refugee camp in Zimbabwe.



In March 2019, tropical cyclone Idai hit the southern hemisphere, including Zimbabwe. Heavy rains and strong winds caused flash flooding, and over 6,000 camp occupants were severely impacted, and continued to be impacted today. The Tongogara refugee camp is located in a remote part of Zimbabwe with a very limited communications infrastructure. As a result, the satellite communications system - VSAT - is the only reliable form of communication. As of May 2022, the refugee camp was hosting 15,151 persons of concern, a population displaced in the Great Lakes region of Africa.

To support UNHCR and its partners in the delivery of humanitarian assistance, reliable and scalable communications solutions is needed.

“Access to communications is crucial for us to effectively coordinate with partners and deliver for the people we serve,” said Amadou Sabi, Head of the UNHCR’s Field Office in Tongogara. “Partnership with UltiSat gives us access to the adaptable satellite services where they are most needed.”

UltiSat has a long history of providing tailored satellite and wireless communications solutions that are critical to the remote operations of humanitarian aid missions. In June 2021, UltiSat announced its partnership with UNHCR in Central Africa. In December of 2021, UltiSat was named the recipient of the Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) seventh annual Better Satellite World Award. The award was bestowed for the company’s collaboration with UNHCR to provide satellite communication services in support of emergency humanitarian relief operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“The UNHCR and UltiSat teams work in close collaboration, especially during emergencies,” said Brum Cerzosimo, Sr. Director of Humanitarian Programs at UltiSat. “As the situation evolved in Zimbabwe, we knew it was time to mobilize. Close integration and daily communications between our teams made it easy to deploy the required communications in support of the UNHCR’s work in the region. We are proud that our telecommunication services can play an important role in support of the humanitarian relief efforts carried out by UNHCR.”

About UltiSat

UltiSat is a global provider of end-to-end communications solutions for managed networks, airborne intelligence and surveillance, specialized global wireless, and advanced engineering and technical services. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit www.ultisat.com.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is a global organization dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees, forcibly displaced communities and stateless people.

For more information, visit www.unhcr.org.

