Strong Stance of Shipbuilding & Construction Industry to Generate High Revenue for TMCP Steel Market, Evaluates Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a newly released report on TMCP steel by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 135.2 billion in 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period (2022-2032). Growing demand for high-strength steel for shipbuilding and construction purposes is expected to majorly drive market growth.



Consumers are looking to buy steel that is more durable and has high yield strength as compared with conventional steel, and this trend is expected to continue over the coming years as well.

Accelerated or controlled cooling technology used in the modern process of steel manufacturing has increased the demand for TMCP steel as the characteristics of the steel changes. This method offers several advantages that can assist in overcoming the concerns with large alloying elements and traditional heat treatments. Through grain refinement, TMCP steel with additional micro-alloys has been produced to address the conflicting requirements of strength, toughness, and weldability. Over the years, this has increased the demand for TMCP steel across the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

On the basis of application, TMCP steel consumption in the shipbuilding industry is anticipated to expand around 1.7X by 2032.

North America is projected to capture 10.1% of the global TMCP steel market share by 2032.

East Asia is projected to account for around 55.8% of the global market share by 2032.

Top tier-1 producers accounted for 16.5% of overall market revenue in 2021.

Winning Strategy

Market players involved in the production of TMCP steel can be seen investing in ensuring a regular supply due to consistent demand from the marine and construction sectors. Few players are witnessed to be indulged in widening the application areas of TMCP steel with the combination of niobium-based products to meet weight reduction demand and stringent government norms.

With this, the current share of TMCP steel in overall steel consumption could see a robust growth of 5%-6.5% over the next four years.

Competition Landscape

Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metals, Victor Steel Co., AM/NS, POSCO, Dongkuk, Baosteel, NLMK, Ansteel, Shougang, TISCO, and Voestalpine AG are key manufacturers of TMCP steel.

Tier-1 players have remained active in terms of overall investments being done in the TMCP steel market and are looking forward to creating future revenue-generating opportunities in target markets. Tier-2 players have also been following suit by reducing their margins to target price-sensitive and growing markets, especially in the Asian regions.

Key Segments Covered in TMCP Steel Industry Survey

TMCP Steel Market by Thickness (mm ) : 5 – 20 20 – 50 50 – 100 100 – 120

TMCP Steel Market by Application : Shipbuilding Offshore Structures Construction Line Pipes Buildings Bridges Penstocks Tanks Cryogenic Storage Tanks Chemical Tanks Commercial Vehicles Earth-moving Equipment Cranes

TMCP Steel Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global TMCP steel market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of thickness (5-20, 20-50, 50-100, 100-120) and application (shipbuilding, offshore structures, construction (line pipes, buildings, bridges, penstocks), tanks (cryogenic storage tanks, chemical tanks), commercial vehicles (earth-moving equipment, cranes), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

